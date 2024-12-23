Pirates bring back veteran clubhouse leader and former MVP

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are relatively close to contention. They finished the 2024 campaign with a 76-86 record and could be a piece or two away from making things interesting in the NL Central on the strength of the young talent already on the roster taking more steps forward in their development.

Pirates re-sign Andrew McCutchen to one-year deal

The Pirates made another move recently, re-signing 2013 NL MVP and respected clubhouse leader Andrew McCutchen. He is a veteran whose better days are behind him, but who has been showing in recent years that he still has some juice in his bat.

According to Alex Stumpf, the Pirates re-signed McCutchen to a one-year deal worth $5 million. McCutchen was more than just a veteran presence for the Pirates in 2024. He hit .232/.328/.411 with 20 home runs and a .739 OPS (105 OPS+), which means he is still an above-average hitter at 38 years old.

McCutchen still has a lot to give the Pirates

He is not really much of a defender or base stealer at this point of his career, but remains as good, if not better, than several regulars on the Pirates, and as long as that’s the case and he wants to play, he will have a spot. McCutchen wants nothing more than to help take the Pirates back to the postseason. If they make it there, their fantastic rotation led by Paul Skenes can match up to just about anybody. Getting there will be a challenge, though.

McCutchen’s barring average at this point is less than ideal, but his excellent plate discipline and respectable power make him a dangerous threat to every pitcher. He knows more than a thing or two about the strike zone and will be, as always, a tough out for opposing hurlers.