Rangers have added serious power in the offseason in their quest for playoffs return

After winning the 2023 World Series with some serious firepower in their lineup, the Texas Rangers were among the most disappointing squads in 2024. They finished third in the AL West with a 78-84 record and were 22nd in wRC+ with a below-average 95 mark. In contrast, they were third in that stat in 2023 at 116.

Many factors contributed to the Rangers’ offensive debacle, mainly injuries. However, the front office is determined to regain that punch in their lineup in 2025 and has made some key moves to achieve that.

The Rangers’ front office has made some crucial moves

Now, the Rangers’ lineup is looking scary again and MLB Network gave us a glimpse of the unit entering 2025. The unit is impressive from top to bottom and is deep enough to make life hell for even the best pitchers in the business:

The Rangers have added some POP to their lineup this offseason ?? pic.twitter.com/fhRrQ1XGzN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 29, 2024

The Rangers lineup is looking scary

So far in the offseason, the Rangers have acquired Jake Burger via trade and Joc Peterson via free agency. The former has accumulated 63 round-trippers in the last two years and the latter had a 151 wRC+ with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024, and has 209 career long balls.

You know the Rangers lineup is dangerous when the ninth projected hitter, Jonah Heim, posted a 105 wRC+ with 18 home runs and 95 RBI in that magical 2023 campaign. Burger, a career 113 wRC+ hitter, is projected to be eighth in the Rangers lineup. That happens when you have the likes of Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung, Evan Carter, and more.

The bench is also rock-solid, with powerful backstop Kyle Higashioka, Josh Smith, Ezequiel Dura,n and Leody Taveras. If the pitching staff can be decent and health is on their side, these Rangers can surely challenge the AL powerhouses and return to the top in 2025.