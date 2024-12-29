Blue Jays listed as strong fit for free agent switch-hitting outfielder

The Toronto Blue Jays have been in on a lot of the big free agents, but have had no luck so far this offseason. Big names are coming off the board quickly, and time is running out for them to make an impactful move this winter.

Anthony Santander could be a good fit for the Blue Jays

However, one free agent that does fit what they have still remains, and that is outfielder Anthony Santander, who had spent his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles before entering free agency this offseason. MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson listed Santander as a realistic fit for the Blue Jays.

“The Blue Jays know Santander well from his days with the Orioles — perhaps too well, after some of his performance against them — and he profiles well to fit their lineup. While Teoscar Hernández was beloved in Toronto, Santander has always felt like a cleaner fit for what Ross Atkins is chasing due to the 30-year-old outfielder’s ability to hit left-handed, as well as his better contact rates to pair with his power,” Matheson wrote.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Santander is one of the top offensive players still available in the open market. Last season, he mashed 44 home runs and boasted a 129 wRC+ with the Orioles, and was a key part of a deep lineup that made the postseason for the second consecutive season.

The Blue Jays tried to get a reunion with Teoscar Hernandez, who had played in Toronto from 2017-22. However, he wound up re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million deal, a team in which he won the World Series with this past season.

The Blue Jays need outfield depth

Toronto badly needs outfield depth alongside George Springer. Currently, Nathan Lukes and Joey Luperfido round out the rest of the outfield, so adding Santander would address a massive need for Toronto.

Additionally, they need another power bat to place in between Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Santander fits the lineup well for them. His switch-hitting also creates flexibility for Toronto’s right-handed heavy lineup, and he is effective on both sides of the plate as well.

The Blue Jays will likely be aggressive as more free agents sign to new teams, and Santander would be a good fit for a team that needs to make itself competitive in a tight AL East division.