Orioles reportedly listening to trade offers for elite closer

Just months ago, the Baltimore Orioles were expected to build on back-to-back playoff appearances. Now, they’re sitting at 43-52.

Only the White Sox and Athletics have fared worse in the American League. For a team stacked with young talent, it’s a gut punch.

Baltimore’s sudden collapse has sparked talk of a sell-off—an outcome that seemed unthinkable in spring training.

Names like Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins, both on expiring deals, are already circulating among MLB insiders.

But one name stands out above all: dominant closer Félix Bautista. And the idea of trading him feels both outrageous and strangely logical.

The Félix Bautista Dilemma

Per a respected MLB insider, the Orioles are listening to trade ideas on their star reliever.

“The Orioles are listening to trade offers on RHP Felix Bautista, per Ken Rosenthal. Bautista, 30, is under team control through the 2027 season,” MLB Deadline News posted on X.

When healthy, Bautista is one of the most feared relievers in baseball. The Orioles know that better than anyone.

He missed all of 2024 recovering from elbow surgery, but he’s returned in 2025 with force: 2.41 ERA across 33.2 innings.

His command has been shaky at times—20 walks is more than ideal—but his 48 strikeouts show his elite stuff is intact.

At 30 years old, Bautista isn’t just a rental. He’s under team control through 2027, offering value beyond just this season.

For contenders looking to shore up their bullpens, that combination of dominance and contract control is a golden ticket.

Why the Orioles Might Listen

Baltimore has little incentive to sell Bautista cheaply. He owns a career 1.96 ERA and brings postseason experience.

But this isn’t a normal reliever we’re talking about—this is a potential game-changer, the kind of arm that shifts playoff odds.

Rosenthal reports the Orioles are listening. That alone signals a crack in the door, a sign of realism creeping in.

If a contender comes calling with a jaw-dropping offer—think top-50 prospects or controllable MLB-ready pieces—Baltimore may not say no.

It’s a bit like owning a vintage Ferrari during a financial crunch. You don’t want to sell, but you know someone will overpay.

The Market Could Force Baltimore’s Hand

The trade deadline market for elite relievers is always red-hot. This year is no different, especially with so many teams in the hunt.

The Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees, Red Sox, and Mets are all eyeing bullpen upgrades. And none of them are afraid to spend big.

Most contenders would kill for a three-year window of Félix Bautista, especially if they’re chasing a World Series now.

His presence in the ninth inning could tilt playoff matchups, shorten games, and boost tired rotations deep into October.

So while a deal seems unlikely—it’s certainly not impossible. And in this market, “unlikely” can flip fast with the right offer.

The Human Side of the Story

For Baltimore fans, the thought of trading Bautista is painful. He’s become more than a shutdown closer—he’s a symbol of their rise.

But the harsh reality of a 43-52 season forces difficult decisions. Sentiment rarely wins when playoff hopes vanish in July.

And if the Orioles can convert one elite reliever into multiple foundational pieces, the front office has to at least consider it.

After all, this franchise has always succeeded by thinking big-picture—even if that means parting with a fan favorite.

