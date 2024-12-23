Nationals acquire former World Series champion to man first base

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Washington Nationals have added championship pedigree to their infield this offseason.

Nationals trade for Gold Glove & Silver Slugger 1B

On Sunday evening, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Nationals acquired star first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers in exchange for lefty reliever Robert Garcia:

“The Washington Nationals are finalizing a trade to acquire first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN,” Passan published on X.

Lowe has ascended to his peak over the last three seasons. In 2022, he took home his first Silver Slugger Award behind 27 home runs and a .851 OPS. Lowe then met his standout offense where it was with exceptional defense, garnering his first Gold Glove Award in 2023. That same season, he helped the Rangers win the Fall Classic.

Lowe figures to help Nationals improve in 2025 and on

Last season, the 29-year-old slashed .265/.361/.401 with 16 home runs, 69 RBIs, and a .762 OPS. Defensively, Lowe led all American League first basemen with 92 assists, and added 983 putouts and 73 double plays turned to his resume. He’s also led the entire MLB in putouts twice and in double plays turned twice.

The Nationals now have a two-way stud that will help lay a foundation for the franchise to build upon as they strive toward reaching contention again. He’ll take over for Joey Gallo (59 GP), Joey Meneses (50 GP) and Juan Yepez (47 GP), who divvied up the lion’s share of time at the three slot in Washington last season.