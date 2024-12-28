Could the Tigers make a splash for the best free-agent position player?

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

You can make a good case for Alex Bregman being the best position player still available in free agency. He is still in his prime, is a strong defender, and is an accomplished hitter with two World Series rings. With all that said, are the Detroit Tigers a threat to end up with his services?

Well, it will depend on how hard of a push are they willing to make for him. However, for Bregman, there are multiple reasons to consider the Tigers a viable destination.

Alex Bregman might consider the Tigers an attractive landing spot

They are an up-and-coming force in the American League, a team that forced its way to the playoffs this year with their excellent play down the stretch. They were good in 2024 and even beat Bregman’s Astros in the Wild Card round, and the future is even brighter.

There is also the connection between AJ Hinch, the Tigers manager, and Bregman from their days in the Astros. The former managed Houston from 2015 to 2019, only missing the postseason in 2016 and winning the 2017 World Series.

The Tigers would be so much better with Bregman

Analysts around the league love the idea of Bregman joining Hinch’s Tigers:

“‘I love the idea of the veteran corner infielder who’s got postseason and World Series experience.’ Dani Wexelman and Xavier Scruggs say that an Alex Bregman-A.J. Hinch reunion with the Tigers makes a lot of sense,” MLB Network Radio posted on X.

The reunion does make a lot of sense. The Tigers could use some right-handed production and a good defender in the hot corner, and Bregman has never posted a below-average offensive season in his career. Bringing in Bregman would make the Tigers a real threat to make some noise in the postseason, maybe even challenging the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central crown.