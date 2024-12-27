San Francisco Giants considering splash move for World Series-winning outfielder

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants are eyeing an elite cleanup artist to add to their ranks for the 2025 MLB season. The Giants were the dynastic franchise of the MLB at the turn of the previous decade, winning three World Series’ between 2010 and 2014. Yet, they have not finished above .500 in any of the last three seasons, and have a 2021 National League Division Series loss as their only playoff appearance and finish above .500 since 2016.

Giants could make playoffs by adding Teoscar Hernandez

In what could remedy their decline in recent years, San Francisco has entered the chase for former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez. Dodgers Tailgate shared a report from Mark Feinsand which revealed that the Giants are pursuing Hernandez in free agency this winter.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hernandez was a crucial reason why Los Angeles won the 2024 Fall Classic. The reigning three-time Silver Slugger Award winner hit a career-high 33 home runs and delivered an ever-so impactful 99 RBIs out of the fourth slot in the Dodgers’ batting order, while slashing .272/.339/.501 with an .840 OPS.

Defensively, the 32-year-old posted an immaculate fielding percentage in 60 games played at right field, and a .981 fielding percentage in 120 games played in left field, alongside an MLB-leading three double plays turned at the latter position.

Hernandez would bolster Giants at the plate and in the OF

Thus, Hernandez’s defensive chops speak volume, and would greatly service a Giants team that was a middle-of-the-pack team with 87 errors committed in 2024 and the same in fielding percentage with their .985 clip. Offensively, he’d work wonders for San Francisco out of the fourth slot, as well as the third slot, though the ball club would likely benefit from shaking up their leadoff and second slots, with last season’s sluggers Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos both respectively finishing outside of the top-six on the team in on-base percentage.

The Giants will have to fend off many suitors gunning for Hernandez, including the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays.