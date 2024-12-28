Diamondbacks make huge free agent splash, bring in top pitcher in the market

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the top dog in the National League West and all of baseball, to be fair. The San Diego Padres are also perennial contenders even with slight payroll limitations and the San Francisco Giants are always eager to spend and be part of the competition. Well, the Arizona Diamondbacks just made things very, very interesting in the division.

Diamondbacks sign Corbin Burnes to $210 million contract

Late at night, the Diamondbacks agreed to terms with star free agent pitcher Corbin Burnes on a six-year, $210 million contract with an opt-out after two years, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. Those who were awake shared their surprise.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It’s the second largest free agent deal for a pitcher given this off-season after the New York Yankees inked Max Fried to a $218 million pact. Burnes, however, has the highest average annual value (AAV) among hurlers. The Diamondbacks beat many interested teams to get their man, including the Giants, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox, and others.

Burnes is a marvelous addition to the Diamondbacks’ rotation

Burnes now goes to the top of the Diamondbacks rotation, even ahead of nominal ace Zac Gallen, to form a deadly 1-2 combo. The team also has the dependable Merrill Kelly and three additional pitchers with upside: Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, and Jordan Montgomery.

They traded away Slade Cecconi to add slugging first baseman Josh Naylor a few days ago, but their rotation got so much better with Burnes. Now, the 2023 National League champs have enough firepower to return to the playoffs in 2025 after a disappointing elimination on the last day of the 2024 regular season.

Burnes left a 2.92 ERA with the Baltimore Orioles this past season, and his departure complicates things for the birds. The Snakes, on the other hand, are preparing for battle and are eager to show their 2023 postseason run wasn’t a fluke.