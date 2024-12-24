Blue Jays could splurge on $250 million contract for bonafide Ace

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have not made a major splash in the open market this offseason, but that could change if they go after one of MLB’s best pitchers in free agency.

Blue Jays could ascend with Corbin Burnes signing

Former Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is still available for teams to make a play for. The Blue Jays fielded three starters who amassed 150 or more strikeouts and sub-4.50 ERAs last season in Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, and Charlie Bassit.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

However, after trading former 2021 All-Star Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros midway through the previous campaign, the Blue Jays have room to not only bolster their rotation with another piece, but a headliner at that.

In comes Burnes. The California native sported an elite 2.92 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while striking out 181 hitters in 32 games, going 15-9 on the 2024 campaign. The former 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner is a top-shelf strikeout artist and one of the most efficient talents on the mound in the big leagues.

Blue Jays have the capital to ink Burnes to a lucrative deal

Burnes could slide in and spearhead Toronto’s front next season and beyond. Financially, the Blue Jays have $136.89 million on their books for next season and a projected $193.09 payroll table, which likely won’t exceed $200 million even if Toronto ups their offer to superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Thus, tacking on Burnes on a $250 million deal over the course of six or seven years would be well worth it, pertaining to his skill level, age at 30 years old, and impact on winning, as seen with his 3.1 WAR from the previous campaign.