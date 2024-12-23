Blue Jays star says franchise’s contract offer ‘not even close’ to expectations

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays made a poor impression on their All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the contract they recently offered him.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shoots down Blue Jays’ low-ball offer

Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh shared comments that Guerrero Jr. made in a recent interview, where he scoffed at the Blue Jays’ contract valuation:

“What they offered me is not even close to what I’m looking for,” Guerrero said in an interview with Abriendo Sports (translation h/t Héctor Gómez.),” Stumbaugh relayed.

“Guerrero told Abriendo Sports he is “ready to go” on signing a long-term deal if the Blue Jays meet his requests (translation h/t Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.)”

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Blue Jays’ hand may be forced as Guerrero Jr. nears UFA

Guerrero Jr. is an elite first baseman in the MLB. The 25-year-old show-stopper is a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and Gold Glove Award honoree from 2022. He also led the MLB in home runs in 2021. Most recently, the six-year veteran slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. Bringing the goods at the plate and at the three slot, Guerrero Jr. is expected to garner serious dollars on the open market when he hits unrestricted free agency after the 2025 campaign.

The nonpareil talent is already one of the highest-paid players at his position, having last earned $19.9 million on the one-year deal he signed with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2024 campaign. Spotrac projects him at $28.8 million for the 2025 campaign. He’s not letting that limit how much he’s seeking on his next contract, though.

The Blue Jays will have to decide if they will meet Guerrero Jr.’s desire and break the bank on a follow-up offer or not. Toronto has $136.89 million on their books for next season and have a projected payroll table of 193.09 million, per Spotrac. They could retain him at around the $30 million average annual value he’s likely to demand and still be under $250 million in payroll. Guerrero Jr. is willing to return. The ball is now in Toronto’s court once more.