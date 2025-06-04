MLB plans to implement automatic ball-strike challenge system starting in 2026

For decades, fans have shouted at televisions, barked from the bleachers, and stared in disbelief at strike zone graphics on broadcasts.

Now, Major League Baseball is preparing to give them what they’ve begged for — sort of. In 2026, the league plans to introduce the long-discussed automated ball-strike (ABS) system, complete with a limited challenge feature.

That robotic strike zone? It’s coming — but it’s not replacing the umpires just yet.

Like a GPS that offers rerouting but doesn’t drive the car, ABS will be a supportive tool rather than a full replacement.

A compromise between tech and tradition

The system, as confirmed by Commissioner Rob Manfred, will allow each team two challenges per game on balls and strikes.

Umpires will still call every pitch, just as they have since baseball’s earliest days. But if a team believes a call was missed, they can tap into ABS for a quick check — and, ideally, a correction.

This isn’t an off-the-wall experiment anymore. MLB has tested ABS extensively in the minor leagues and during spring training, gathering data and feedback.

The challenge-based model is gaining traction because it keeps the human element — a cornerstone of baseball — while offering a fail-safe for egregious calls.

Manfred seems to believe this blend may satisfy the game’s many voices. “Teams are really positive about ABS,” he told The Athletic. “Using ABS in spring training has made people more prone to complain about balls and strike calls via email… referencing the need for ABS. That is undoubtedly true.”

Fans have long been ready — are players?

The push for an automated strike zone has grown louder in recent years, especially from fans who view umpiring inconsistency as a threat to fairness.

Every blown strike call caught on video goes viral, often with fans sarcastically begging for robot umpires. For them, 2026 can’t come soon enough.

Players, however, are more divided. Some see the system as a way to ensure fairness and consistency. Others worry it may slow the game or remove the nuance and framing art that catchers have spent their lives mastering.

There’s also the question of strategy — when to challenge, how to preserve them, and what kind of impact it might have in critical late-game moments.

By only offering two challenges, MLB keeps the system from becoming intrusive. It’s enough to correct the most important mistakes but not so many that every inning drags under the weight of review.

A new wrinkle in baseball’s evolution

This isn’t the first time the sport has added tech in response to controversy. Replay review for home runs and tag plays was once controversial, too. Now, it’s routine.

ABS could follow a similar path, especially if it’s introduced smoothly and proves effective.

The league isn’t just embracing technology blindly. It’s taking a measured approach, starting with limited challenges, listening to feedback, and preserving the essential structure of the game.

For all the skepticism Manfred has faced over the years, this could be a savvy balancing act between past and future.

He’s not pushing umpires out of the picture. He’s giving them backup — and giving fans and teams a tool they’ve demanded for years.

The countdown to 2026 begins

MLB has confirmed the plan, but details will continue to evolve. Will managers challenge directly, or will players initiate them? How fast will calls be overturned? What kind of training will umpires undergo alongside the tech?

These are the questions that will dominate offseason meetings and pressers in 2025. But the message is clear now: change is coming.

And for those still haunted by a missed strike three call in the ninth inning of a crucial game? Hope is on the horizon.

