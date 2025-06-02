Pirates are open to trading all players, with 2 notable exceptions

July doesn’t bring fireworks for Pittsburgh Pirates fans—it brings flashbacks. The kind you feel in your chest, not your head.

Each summer, as other franchises gear up for postseason pushes, Pirates fans brace for the gut-punch of another key player packing his bags.

For most teams, the MLB trade deadline is thrilling—a time of possibilities. For Pittsburgh, it’s like watching your house slowly empty while someone promises new furniture… someday.

With weeks still to go before the deadline, the rumor mill is already in full swing, grinding out speculation like a relentless machine. And once again, the Pirates find themselves in its crosshairs.

The untouchables: Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz stay put

But this year, there’s a tiny flicker of stability. According to reports, the Pirates are drawing a hard line in the sand. Two names are off the table: Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz. Everyone else? Fair game.

It’s not a shocking stance—it’s a necessary one. Skenes, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, has already proven he’s more than just hype.

With a 2.15 ERA over 75.1 innings, he’s not only dominating but doing it with poise well beyond his years. Add in his youth, team-friendly contract, and years of control, and you’re looking at the kind of player you build around—not deal away.

Think of him like the foundation of a house you finally decide not to tear down—because this time, it’s strong enough to build something meaningful on top.

Oneil Cruz: A rare gem with raw tools and fan support

And then there’s Oneil Cruz—a unicorn on the diamond. He’s not just the best position player on the team; he’s a highlight reel waiting to happen. With 12 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and a 126 wRC+, Cruz brings both production and electricity.

Even with recent time missed, he’s delivered 1.7 fWAR and countless moments that spark life in an often-muted ballpark. He has that combination of talent and charisma that makes fans believe—even when the standings say otherwise.

The Pirates know they can’t afford to lose him. He’s not just part of the rebuild; he is the rebuild.

Everyone else might be on the chopping block

Beyond Skenes and Cruz, though, the message is clear: if you’re calling, they’re listening. That might include fan-favorite Andrew McCutchen, a beloved figure in the Steel City whose presence still matters both on and off the field.

Names like Joey Bart, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and Bryan Reynolds may raise eyebrows—especially considering Reynolds’ long-term contract—but the Pirates have never been shy about testing the market.

Mitch Keller, Bailey Falter, and Dennis Santana could offer value to contenders looking for pitching depth, and bats like Nick Gonzales and Henry Davis might find new homes if the return is right.

It’s a familiar strategy: trade veterans or fringe-core players for prospects, stock the farm, and hope that someday, it all clicks.

Where does this cycle lead?

This “sell now, win later” approach has been Pittsburgh’s calling card for years, but it’s tested the patience of even the most loyal fans. Hope, after all, has an expiration date when it’s constantly deferred.

At some point, rebuilding must become building. And holding firm on Skenes and Cruz could finally signal that shift.

If the Pirates truly believe these two are franchise pillars, then they owe it to themselves—and their fans—to stop the endless teardown and start laying bricks with purpose.

Because baseball isn’t just numbers and names—it’s heart. And every time a beloved player leaves, a little more of that heart leaves with them.

But if the Pirates can stay true to this vision, maybe—just maybe—fans won’t have to dread the trade deadline forever.

