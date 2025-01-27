MLB insider predicts Astros will retain star third baseman

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With less than a month until Spring Training gets underway, free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman will see his market intensify as he remains unsigned. A number of teams have expressed a great amount of interest, but no significant progress has been made.

Ken Rosenthal predicts that the Astros will sign Alex Bregman

Once thought a foregone conclusion that he would be playing elsewhere in 2025, the Houston Astros are all of a sudden back in the mix for Bregman. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal thinks that Bregman will ultimately return to the team he has spent his entire career with.

“I would bet the Astros in this negotiation,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory TV.

Houston has made a handful of significant infield moves this offseason. They acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes in a deal that sent Kyle Tucker to the Cubs and signed Christian Walker to play first base. After those moves, Bregman returning to Houston seemed highly unlikely.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

A reunion with Bregman is a great possibility

However, with his price dropping as a result of teams being reluctant to offer him a long-term deal, the Astros have changed course. They traded closer Ryan Pressly to the Cubs to free up some payroll, which reportedly left the door open to bring back Bregman (h/t USA Today’s Bob Nightengale).

As for the position alignment, the Astros have indicated that they are willing to move Jose Altuve to left field if they were to retain Bregman. The 30-year-old has also received interest from the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers and slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs while playing for the Astros last season.

Teams will start to push harder for Bregman with the offseason quickly coming to a close, and perhaps a reunion with the Astros will happen after all despite it initially seeming unlikely.