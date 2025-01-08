Giants sign veteran star pitcher to one-year deal

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants were looking for one additional pitcher to complete their rotation. They tried hard to get Corbin Burnes before he decided to join division rivals Arizona Diamondbacks, and they looked at other top options as well. However, they ended up making their move on Tuesday night, securing a 41-year-old veteran.

Giants sign Justin Verlander to one-year deal

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Giants signed veteran starting pitcher Justin Verlander to a one-year deal on Tuesday night:

“BREAKING: Right-hander Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The future Hall of Famer, who turns 42 next month, will spend his 20th season with the Giants,” Passan posted on X.

It’s clear that Verlander didn’t have his best season in 2024, as he returned a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts. He could never find his stride and he also fought a troublesome neck injury that took more than two months off his time. The Giants, however, are giving him $15 million in 2025 hoping that a fully healthy version of Verlander can still contribute something.

Verlander adds valuable experience to the Giants’ staff

Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a former MVP, and a World Series champion; the kind of pedigree that the Giants are happy to pay up to acquire. It’s obviously a risk, but it’s worth pointing out that the righty was solid in 2023 with a 3.22 ERA and won the AL Cy Young award in 2022.

Verlander will be joining Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks, and Kyle Harrison in the Giants rotation. Oracle Park is spacious and remains one of the most pitcher-friendly stadiums in the league, so it’s not a bad spot for Verlander. The team should be competitive, too, even if the playoffs aren’t a sure thing.

The Giants are definitely rolling the dice here and know that steep decline is a real possibility, but there are reasons to believe it could work out.