Blue Jays hang on to superstar infielder to avoid arbitration

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on an eight-figure deal for the 2025 MLB season.

Blue Jays settle with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for $28.5M

Jon Heyman of the New York Post relayed a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal which revealed that Guerrero Jr. will be playing for Toronto on a one-year, $28.5 million deal next season.

The Blue Jays were reportedly far off from the 25-year-old standout slugger’s desired annual salary on the first offer that they made him earlier this winter. He turned down the $340 million deal that was on the table for him.

Guerrero Jr. was valuing himself at well above $400 million. However, to avoid arbitration, he is now penned down at just a hair off of the exact dollar amount that Spotrac projected he’d sign for this offseason, which was $28.8 million.

Guerrero Jr. can use 2025 as a springboard to a major payday

The four-time All-Star will hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. Then, he’ll be able to pressure Toronto to appease him financially as he sees fit. He’ll have the 2025 outing to put on another show. Last time out, Guerrero Jr. boasted an incredible 6.2 WAR thanks in part to his 30 home runs and 103 RBIs that he dialed in on an uber-efficient .323/.396/.544 slash line and .940 OPS.

The Blue Jays will be fighting to make the playoffs next season. If he leads them to a notable postseason run while ranking among the Major League leaders in power-hitting peripherals, the $28.5 million deal he signed this January could wind up being a major stepping stone toward a massive payday next offseason.