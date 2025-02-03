Tigers reunite with former ace on advantageous short-term deal

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers have reeled back in their former ace this offseason.

Tigers reunite with Jack Flaherty on $35 million contract

The Tigers have been linked to reigning World Series champion Jack Flaherty throughout last fall and this winter. A recent report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed that Flaherty and the Tigers will be reuniting on a two-year deal:

“Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract, sources told ESPN on Sunday, reuniting one of the best remaining free agents and the team with which he resurrected his career last season.”

Flaherty could give upswing Tigers an edge in 2025

Flaherty was one of the biggest names remaining on the market. While other positions have seen their markets diminish such as first base, franchises could always be seeking top-tier talents to bolster their rotations.

The 29-year-old could bring championship experience back to Detroit in his second go-round. The Tigers know exactly what he’s capable of producing, as his 7-5 winning record, 2.95 ERA and sweltering 0.956 WHIP gave them muscle throughout the first half of the previous campaign. If Flaherty can replicate or exceed his total of 194 strikeouts from 2024, Detroit would re-inherit a front-liner who could help them reach and advance further in the 2025 playoffs.