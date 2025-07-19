Guardians could sell 2 elite relievers at the deadline to start reboot

The Cleveland Guardians, now 47-49, have suddenly come alive, rattling off seven wins in their last eight games.

That spark has kept their season alive, but it may be too little, too late for a team still clinging to playoff hope.

Just before this recent streak, Cleveland dropped 10 straight, a collapse that sent their postseason odds plummeting.

This is a team with a Jekyll-and-Hyde personality—flashes of brilliance undone by long stretches of uninspired baseball.

Cleveland’s pitching staff has mostly done its job. It’s the offense that’s dragged the club into mediocrity.

Outside of Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan, no hitter has offered consistent production in a lineup begging for help.

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even with the recent momentum, it’s hard to trust the Guardians to keep pace without adding serious offensive firepower.

And if that doesn’t happen soon, the front office may pivot toward selling—if only to accelerate a necessary retool.

A Deadline Decision Looms

If the Guardians cool off again before July 31, key veterans like Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas could be shipped out.

Both are short-term pieces on expiring or movable deals, and contenders are always looking for veteran depth bats.

But there’s a more dramatic possibility—one that could reshape not just Cleveland’s season, but the trade market entirely.

Rival teams are circling Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith, two elite relievers who’d instantly fortify any bullpen in baseball.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Cleveland is listening, but the asking price for either arm remains understandably high.

“They aren’t even a certain seller,” Heyman wrote, citing Cleveland’s favorable remaining schedule as a potential lifeline.

Guardians are listening on relievers, including stars Smith and Clasé. Prices are understandably high. They are seen as not too likely to trade either top pen guy, and with MLB’s easiest closing schedule, they aren’t even a certain seller — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2025

Still, the mere mention of Clase and Smith being available has executives paying very close attention.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Clase and Smith: Dominance in the Details

Emmanuel Clase, just 27, already holds the Guardians’ franchise record for saves. That’s how dominant he’s been, that young.

Last year’s absurd 0.61 ERA felt almost mythic—like something scribbled on a teenager’s video game stat line.

While he’s looked more human in 2025 with a 2.86 ERA, Clase remains one of the most feared closers in the sport.

He combines elite command with a cutter that routinely touches triple digits.

Then there’s Cade Smith—the unsung bullpen hero who’s quietly built a reputation as one of baseball’s nastiest righties.

As a rookie last season, Smith carved up hitters to the tune of a 1.91 ERA with 103 strikeouts in under 80 innings.

This year, he’s been nearly as dominant: a 3.07 ERA, 61 strikeouts in 41 frames, and a ridiculous whiff rate on his fastball.

What Could a Trade Net?

If Cleveland does entertain trading one—or even both—of their star relievers, the return would have to be substantial.

They won’t move Clase or Smith for a handful of lottery tickets; the ask will likely be MLB-ready bats or near-ready prospects.

Think of it like selling off high-yield stocks. You don’t make that move unless you’re getting a sure-thing asset in return.

Ideally, the Guardians would land a controllable power bat or a cornerstone shortstop to pair with their current core.

It’s a risky move, but if the offense remains anemic, what’s the point of stacking elite relievers in the first place?

Holding vs. Folding

There’s a strange irony in the Guardians’ position—they might be too good to sell, but not good enough to buy.

With MLB’s softest remaining schedule, a hot streak could suddenly launch them right back into the Wild Card race.

But if they stumble again, holding onto stars like Clase and Smith could become a luxury they can’t afford.

In baseball, timing is everything. And the Guardians are standing at the intersection of now and next.

They’ll need to decide quickly: ride the momentum, or cash in elite arms to reshape a lopsided roster.

The clock is ticking—and contenders are watching every pitch Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith throw like hawks.

