Diamondbacks unlikely to trade outfielder on $42 million deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks aren’t where they hoped to be—and the weight of unmet expectations is starting to show.

After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2024, the team swung big entering 2025, signing ace Corbin Burnes to a massive $210 million deal and making other moves, such as bringing in Josh Naylor via trade.

But dreams don’t always survive contact with reality. The D-backs are now 47-50, and Burnes is out for the year with a major injury.

In a brutally competitive National League landscape, Arizona finds itself sinking behind a wall of surging wild card contenders.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Diamondbacks are reportedly exploring whether it’s time to sell off some pieces.

Names like Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have naturally generated interest—they’re proven starters with playoff resumes.

But there’s another name floating in the rumor mill: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the charismatic outfielder with pop and playoff pedigree.

Trade Buzz Swirls, But Gurriel Might Stay Put

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, Arizona isn’t inclined to deal Gurriel ahead of the trade deadline despite speculation.

“Multiple industry sources view it as unlikely that Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be traded,” Romero posted.

That aligns with the murky value Gurriel currently holds—he’s not a clear asset or liability, which complicates decision-making.

He’s under contract through 2026, but with a $13 million opt-out after this season, his future isn’t exactly secure.

That clause could scare off teams who aren’t sure if they’re renting Gurriel or committing beyond 2025 without clarity.

On-Field Value Hasn’t Matched Past Standards

The biggest hurdle to trading Gurriel might be his performance—he simply hasn’t produced like he did last season.

Offensively, he owns a 98 wRC+, which is just below league average and a clear drop from his career 110 wRC+.

He’s hit for modest power but hasn’t been the kind of lineup spark a contender might covet this close to October.

Defensively, he’s been a net negative in left field, posting -6 Defensive Runs Saved and zero Outs Above Average.

These numbers aren’t dismal—but they don’t scream “impact player,” especially for playoff-bound buyers seeking upgrades.

The Dilemma: Trade a Lukewarm Asset or Hold and Hope?

Arizona’s front office finds itself in a classic baseball bind: do they sell low or hold steady and gamble on a rebound?

Gurriel’s market is a confusing one. He could help a contender in need of a reliable corner outfielder, but at what cost?

It’s hard to envision a team giving up a meaningful return when Gurriel may walk at year’s end with little notice.

In that way, Gurriel is like a car with a questionable transmission—useful now, but who knows what the future holds?

The Diamondbacks might simply prefer to ride out the season with him, hoping they can make up ground in August.

Arizona Isn’t Throwing in the Towel—Yet

Despite being under .500, Arizona hasn’t fully embraced the seller’s role. There’s still belief in the roster’s potential.

They’ve fought through injuries, slumps, and rotation shuffling—all while maintaining a stubborn refusal to fully fold.

Keeping Gurriel could be a message to the clubhouse: we’re still in this, even if the odds say otherwise.

For a team that came within a few games of October glory in 2023, quitting isn’t in the organizational DNA.

That spirit—whether it leads to a comeback or not—might explain why Gurriel is still in their short-term plans.

A Soft Market and a Complicated Contract

From a transactional perspective, Gurriel is the kind of player teams inquire about when better options are off the board.

But the opt-out clause and middling production place him in trade limbo—not valuable enough to command interest, not expendable either.

He’s the kind of piece who might get moved in August in a different era, not at a high-stakes July deadline.

Arizona, therefore, is probably better off keeping him unless a surprise offer lands that clears every hurdle.

The safer move—for now—is to hold Gurriel Jr., wait for a stronger market or a stronger stretch, and reassess later.

