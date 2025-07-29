Guardians All-Star outfielder is generating ‘a ton’ of trade interest

Just when things seemed stable, the Cleveland Guardians were thrown into disarray with the sudden loss of Emmanuel Clase.

Clase, their All-Star closer and emotional heartbeat of the bullpen, was placed on paid leave by MLB for suspected sports betting involvement, potentially influencing prop bets.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Cleveland had been weighing blockbuster trade offers for Clase to reshape their future at the deadline.

Now, that door has slammed shut. And to make things worse, Cade Smith blew a save in Clase’s absence, costing them a crucial game.

That loss widened the gap in the AL Central to nine games behind the surging Detroit Tigers—momentum now firmly against Cleveland.

Fallout Looms: Deadline Strategy Upended

Without Clase, the Guardians’ strategy at the trade deadline has been completely turned on its head.

They’d reportedly hoped to leverage Clase’s value for a franchise-altering haul, possibly bringing in elite young talent.

Instead, they’re now staring at a pivot point—one where the front office might be forced to consider a general sale instead.

The roster, built to compete, suddenly looks less dangerous without its elite ninth-inning finisher and clubhouse pillar.

This development has thrown a wrench in everything from playoff hopes to trade planning—like watching a blueprint burn mid-construction.

Trade Interest Heating Up Around Steven Kwan

With Clase off the board, all eyes have shifted to another Guardians star: outfielder Steven Kwan.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Kwan is generating “a ton” of trade interest from contenders.

The Dodgers, Blue Jays, Phillies, and Padres are all believed to be circling like sharks sensing blood in the water.

#Guardians OF Steven Kwan is generating "a ton" of trade interest, per @Ken_Rosenthal



Rosenthal notes the #Dodgers, #BlueJays, #Phillies and #Padres are believed to be among the teams in the mix for Kwan. pic.twitter.com/Lk85Ntb3Ps — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 29, 2025

And who could blame them? Kwan is a perfect storm of value—young, controllable, productive, and defensively elite.

He’s a two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, and he’s swiped 11 bases on just 13 attempts this year.

Kwan’s Game Is Built for October

What makes Steven Kwan so valuable is that his game translates beautifully to October baseball.

He puts the ball in play, takes walks, has some power (nine homers) and almost never strikes out—just 37 times all season compared to 39 walks.

Kwan’s current slash line of .287/.351/.411 makes him a reliable leadoff option, able to ignite any offense.

Add his 115 wRC+ this year and his 117 career average, and you have a hitter well above league standard.

His style feels like a throwback—gritty, contact-focused, and built for moments when strikeouts kill momentum.

Should the Guardians Actually Trade Kwan?

This is the real question. Just because Steven Kwan is drawing interest doesn’t mean Cleveland should move him.

He’s under team control for two more years after 2025, still affordable, and in the middle of his prime. There’s no pressure to deal him—yet.

However, Kwan’s value may never be higher, especially with so many contenders desperate for outfield help and on-base skills.

If a team gets aggressive and offers a package too good to pass up, the Guardians might have no choice but to consider it.

It’s a risky decision either way—like trading in your parachute mid-jump and hoping the replacement opens faster.

The Bigger Picture: A Crossroads in Cleveland

Even if the Guardians rally, they’re facing tough questions about how this season should end.

They could still contend for a Wild Card spot—if they promote top prospects and add a much-needed power bat.

But ownership’s history of avoiding major financial commitments makes that scenario feel more like wishful thinking.

Realistically, Cleveland may play both sides—listening on Kwan while waiting to see how August unfolds.

It’s a high-wire act, balancing competitive urgency against long-term vision with no Emmanuel Clase to stabilize things.

