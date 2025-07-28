Ranking the MLB’s Top 10 WORST Teams of the 2025 Season

As the trade deadline approaches, a handful of teams have entered the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. From the top sellers to the bottom of the barrel, here are the MLB’s ten worst teams of the 2025 season.

10. Cleveland Guardians (52-53, 2nd AL Central)

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Alright, let me explain. Aside from the extreme outliers at either end of the AL Central — with Detroit dominating and Chicago steadily dragging behind — the division is quite competitive. Just a few games separate the Guardians from the Royals and Twins. And while Cleveland currently holds the edge in the standings, the club’s .671 OPS (third-worst in the majors) and expected win-loss record of 48-57 suggest it’s somehow overperforming.

9. Los Angeles Angels (51-55, 4th AL West)

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Located across the street from the Happiest Place on Earth, Angel Stadium offers a striking juxtaposition.

It’s been a joy watching Mike Trout suit up on a consistent basis, but his .831 OPS hasn’t necessarily been contagious. The club can hit bombs — their 151 homers rank fourth in baseball — but they carry a middling .712 OPS and measly .304 on-base percentage with the most strikeouts in the league. Meanwhile, their pitching staff’s 4.61 ERA ranks among the bottom five in the majors.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-55, 4th NL West)

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be unrecognizable after the trade deadline. Having already dealt Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners and Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals, the plummeting Diamondbacks — just two years removed from a National League pennant — are likely to sell off even more talent. Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Eugenio Suarez, all on expiring contracts, could be on the move before week’s end.

7. Atlanta Braves (44-60, 4th NL East)

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The perennial powerhouse of the National League East has become a shell of its former self.

Injuries have ravaged the rotation, with Chris Sale, Grant Holmes, and Spencer Schwellenbach all currently on the IL. Ronald Acuna Jr. has been brilliant since returning to the lineup in late May, but his production hasn’t been enough to carry a struggling offense posting a collective .703 OPS.

It’s likely the club moves a veteran bat — Marcell Ozuna has been the subject of persistent trade rumors — and begins to build around its controllable stars and younger core.

6. Athletics (46-62, 5th AL West)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Athletics are brimming with potential and have shown flashes of excellence. Just days ago, rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz delivered what may have been the greatest offensive performance in baseball history, going 6-for-6 with four home runs, a double, eight RBIs, and 19 total bases.

Their offense is surprisingly quite potent, ranking seventh in the majors with a .741 OPS. But their pitching staff, saddled with the third-worst ERA in baseball (5.10) and an MLB-leading 157 home runs allowed, just can’t keep opponents at bay.

5. Baltimore Orioles (47-58, 5th AL East)

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Orioles have been arguably the disappointing team in baseball this season. Injuries certainly haven’t helped: Adley Rutschman is just now making his way back after missing a month with an oblique strain, while other contributors like first-baseman Ryan Mountcastle and closer Felix Bautista remain sidelined.

Losing ace Corbin Burnes in free agency has been a major blow to the club’s starting rotation, which holds the second-worst ERA among starters in the majors (5.07).

4. Washington Nationals (43-62, 5th NL East)

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Juan Soto trade is aging like fine wine. MacKenzie Gore has blossomed into one of the best starters in the league, CJ Abrams pairs a solid bat with elite baserunning, and James Wood has all the makings of a superstar — already posting numbers comparable to the superstar he was traded for at just 22 years old.

But like any fine wine, the Nationals still need time to reach their full potential.

3. Pittsburgh Pirates (44-62, 5th NL Central)

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes is in a prime position to make history this year — as the first starter to ever win the Cy Young with a losing record.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are the antithesis of run support. Their 69 homers, 358 runs scored, and .640 OPS all rank dead last in the majors. It’s disappointing, but not surprising, that the pitcher leading the league with 5.7 Wins Above Replacement (bWAR) has just six wins to his name (6-8 with eight no-decisions).

2. Chicago White Sox (38-68, 5th AL Central)

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Hey, they’re better than they were last year, and that’s all that matters. Granted, the bar was historically low.

After setting an MLB record with 121 losses in 2024, the White Sox are now just four wins away from improving on that mark. That’s not to say they’re good. They own the worst record in the AL by a wide margin, paired with the second-worst OPS in baseball (.659). Meanwhile, trading ace Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox this winter has left them with a middling pitching staff sporting a 3.97 ERA.

1. Colorado Rockies (27-78, 5th NL West)

Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

No surprises here. The Colorado Rockies are rock bottom in baseball this season. They have eleven fewer wins than the next-worst team, trail their division leader by over 30 games, and are the only team in baseball with a run differential worse than -122 — theirs sits at a ghastly -268.

Help us, Ethan Holliday. You’re our only hope.