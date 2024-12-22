Dodgers could be targeting Chicago high-upside outfielder in blockbuster trade

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes on another right-handed bat that could take over for Teoscar Hernandez next season.

Dodgers looking into White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are exploring Chicago White Sox star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. this offseason (h/t B/R Walk-Off).

Hernandez is a free agent this winter, which leaves the Dodgers in a tenuous position. The Dominican star was a major catalyst who helped the franchise win the 2024 World Series, and his potential absence would hurt them tremendously out of the cleanup spot in their batting order and on defense out of the left field slot, as well as right field.

Robert Jr. could replace Teoscar Hernandez on Dodgers

A Robert Jr. acquisition could soften the blow of Hernandez’s potential departure. The former had a down campaign in 2024, missing 62 games and slashing .224/.278/.379 at the plate with only 14 home runs and 35 RBIs. However, just a year prior, the 2023 All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner slashed .264/.315/.542 with an .857 OPS, and averaged a .287/.331/.511 slash line and .842 OPS from 2021-2023. Both of the latter two peripherals closely mirror Hernandez’s .272/.339/.501 slash line and .840 OPS from 2024.

There’s no doubt that Los Angeles would take a hit in the RBIs department with a replacement of this magnitude. Nevertheless, Robert Jr.’s elite fielding would serve as a major plus for L.A. The 27-year-old is one of the best defenders in the big leagues. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2020. The Cuban talent sported a show-worthy .992 fielding percentage on the previous campaign with 254 putouts to only two errors committed.

Robert Jr. is due for $15 million next season with the White Sox. He has $20 million club options for both the 2026 and 2027 MLB campaigns before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2028. He’d come at a similar price as Hernandez, who is coming off of a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers. Robert Jr. is a major name to watch as the Dodgers look to round out their star-studded roster this winter for a shot at back-to-back World Series crowns next season.