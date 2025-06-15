Dodgers reportedly ‘lurking’ in race for former Cy Young winner

When an elite team is trying to put together a dynasty, every option becomes worth exploring. The Los Angeles Dodgers know this all too well in 2025.

A rash of pitching injuries has forced Los Angeles to toe a tightrope — steady at times, wobbling at others.

As the defending champions look ahead to another deep postseason run, one question lingers: can they trust what they already have on the mound?

Pitching depth is currency, and the Dodgers know it

For all the star power in Los Angeles, the rotation remains a puzzle with missing pieces such as Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki. Talent is there — but so are red flags.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Dodgers are currently prioritizing internal health over outside acquisitions.

It’s a strategy that banks on timely recoveries and zero setbacks. But anyone familiar with the grind of an MLB season knows that’s a risky bet.

In the background of that uncertainty stands a familiar name: Sandy Alcantara. He’s not the same pitcher who won the 2022 NL Cy Young Award, at least not yet.

But the Dodgers are reportedly watching him closely, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, as MLB.com writes.

Alcantara’s 2025 struggles mask potential upside

At face value, Alcantara hasn’t offered much in his return from Tommy John surgery. Through 63 innings this year, he owns a 7.14 ERA — easily the worst of his career.

But numbers rarely tell the full story. Over his last two starts, Alcantara has quietly begun to turn a corner, allowing just two earned runs in 12 innings.

That may not spark headlines, but it’s enough to raise an eyebrow in Los Angeles.

And while the strikeouts haven’t returned, the velocity has. His four-seam fastball still averages 97.3 mph, a sign that the arm strength remains intact.

Mechanics and command may need refining, but the raw ingredients are still present — and intriguing.

The Dodgers have what it takes to swing a deal

If Los Angeles decides to make a move, they have the prospect capital to pull it off. Their farm system was ranked fourth in baseball by MLB Pipeline prior to the season, headlined by high-ceiling arms and advanced bats.

That kind of depth gives the front office tremendous flexibility. They can absorb a reclamation project like Alcantara without gutting their system or disrupting their timeline.

It’s the equivalent of buying a classic car with engine trouble — you know it might not start today, but once it runs, it could fly down the highway.

Would the Marlins really trade Alcantara now?

The Miami Marlins are going nowhere fast. Sitting well below .500 and looking for long-term building blocks, they are open for business.

Alcantara, despite his struggles, is on a team-friendly deal and still just 29 years old. His trade value has taken a hit, yes — but it hasn’t disappeared.

If anything, his current state makes him more accessible to a team like the Dodgers, who can afford to be patient.

For Miami, dealing him now could mean maximizing value before further risk sets in. For Los Angeles, it’s a low-cost lottery ticket with high-stakes upside.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Why Alcantara and Los Angeles might be a perfect match

The Dodgers aren’t just chasing another title — they’re chasing sustained dominance. They need innings. They need pedigree. And if all goes well, they’ll need depth for October.

Alcantara isn’t who he was, but he might not be far off. And if there’s a team with the infrastructure to bring him back to form, it’s this one.

From analytics to coaching to patience, the Dodgers offer the kind of environment that could resurrect a former ace. It’s a long shot, sure — but this is a team built on turning potential into production.

Los Angeles has options. And now, they just might have Alcantara in their sights.

Popular reading:

Braves’ star is increasingly likely to get traded, per MLB insider