Braves’ star is increasingly likely to get traded, per MLB insider

The Atlanta Braves didn’t just enter 2025 with confidence — they carried a quiet conviction that this would be their year.

A stacked lineup, seasoned arms, and a front office that knows how to win in MLB. It was all there, until it wasn’t.

Now, with a 27-37 record as of Monday and losers of seven straight, reality is slapping Atlanta harder than a July heatwave.

Even if a turnaround is technically possible, momentum tells a different story. It’s not impossible, just increasingly improbable.

The team sits buried beneath .500 in a season where mediocrity simply won’t cut it in the National League playoff chase.

Every loss now feels like a brick in the wall separating them from October, and the wall’s getting uncomfortably high.

If this trend continues into July, the Braves could do the unthinkable: become sellers at the deadline.

Marcell Ozuna could be the Braves’ most valuable chip

Should Atlanta wave the white flag, all eyes will fall on slugger Marcell Ozuna — for good reason.

Ozuna, 34, may be a non-factor with a glove, but his bat still roars. Think of him like a vintage sports car: not much use on rough terrain, but still capable of turning heads and leaving competitors in the dust on the open road.

This season, he’s hitting .257 with a strong .397 on-base percentage and .430 slugging — good for a 137 wRC+.

He’s already swatted 10 home runs, and his 18.7% walk rate ranks among the best in baseball.

Put simply: he gets on base, he hits for power, and he commands the strike zone.

That combination could elevate the offense of any contender in need of a jolt in the heart of their order.

What the Braves might want in return

Ozuna’s value is buoyed by two key things: he’s producing and he’s on an expiring contract.

That means his cost in a trade won’t be astronomical — but it won’t be cheap either.

As Fansided’s Robert Murray pointed out, Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos is notoriously secretive.

So don’t expect any leaks about what it would take to land Ozuna. But a full-scale prospect purge? Unlikely.

Given his age, contract, and defensive limitations, a top-tier return isn’t realistic — but a solid young piece or two? Definitely.

Teams won’t have to gut their farm system to land him, which makes a deal that much more attractive.

Contenders that should be making calls

If you’re a general manager with an underwhelming designated hitter slot, you should be on the phone already.

The Mariners, Astros, Giants, and Padres all profile as strong fits for Ozuna’s offensive boost.

Seattle and Houston in particular could potentially show a great deal of interest in the powerful, yet controversial slugger.

With playoff hopes alive and their offenses inconsistent, the potential fit is too obvious to ignore.

San Diego, never shy about a splashy move, could also make sense if they stay in the NL race.

Even teams with strong lineups might see Ozuna as insurance — a bat that can take over games in October.

If the Braves fall further, the choice is clear

The next few weeks will be critical for Atlanta’s front office.

Cling to hope and ride out a difficult year? Or cash in on assets before they lose value?

Ozuna presents a rare opportunity: a veteran slugger producing like a star, with no long-term strings attached.

His age and profile make him a win-now addition only — perfect for a contender chasing a deep October run.

And for Atlanta, if October looks too far away, it may be time to pivot from contending to retooling.

Ozuna could be the first piece to go, and perhaps the most valuable.

