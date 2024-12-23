Cubs could pursue electric Mariners ace pitcher to fortify rotation

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs have had a busy offseason, as they traded outfielder Cody Bellinger to the Yankees and acquired a new outfielder in a trade with the Astros in Kyle Tucker. However, they still have some work to do if they wish to be competitive in a wide-open NL Central, particularly on the pitching front.

The Cubs could go all in on Luis Castillo

A recent article from MLB.com suggested that the Cubs are active in the trade market for starting pitching help, with Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo at the top of their list.

“The Cubs also have been involved in the trade market for starting pitching help, though one of their reported targets just got traded elsewhere, with the Marlins sending Jesús Luzardo to the Phillies on Sunday. They have also shown interest in Mariners starter Luis Castillo, per Ryan Divish and Adam Jude of The Seattle Times,” the MLB.com article read.

Castillo would be a great addition to the Cubs’ rotation. The three-time All-Star posted a 3.64 ERA last season with 175 strikeouts in 175.1 innings pitched. In 2023, his first full season with the Mariners, he struck out 219 batters in 197 innings.

The Cubs ranked just 21st in strikeouts from their pitchers last season, and bringing in Castillo would give them a frontline starter with high-strikeout stuff. Additionally, they are in need of a right-handed hurler with lefties Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd, and Shota Imanaga already in the rotation.

Castillo’s services will be pricey

Castillo, 32, won’t come with a cheap price tag, as the Mariners will likely want some of the Cubs’ top prospects in exchange for the dominant right-hander. Castillo also has three years and roughly $72.5 million left on his contract extension he signed with the Mariners following the 2022 season, so the Cubs would be taking on a fairly large deal.

However, the Cubs have shown a willingness to be aggressive this season following the Tucker acquisition, even if it is only a one-year rental like Juan Soto was with the New York Yankees. With that being said, it may be worth it for Chicago to go all-in on Castillo and compete for a division title, something they haven’t achieved since the World Series-winning 2016 season.