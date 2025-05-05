Could Braves trade superstar slugger ahead of the deadline?

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves aren’t just a good team—they’re a hallmark of MLB excellence. After all, this is the club that hoisted the World Series trophy in 2021 and hasn’t taken its foot off the gas since, punching tickets to the postseason like it’s part of their routine.

But baseball doesn’t care about reputations, and this year’s start has reminded everyone why MLB is the pinnacle of global baseball competition.

At 15-18, the Braves are off to a start that feels more “Tuesday afternoon in April” than “October classic.”

That’s the beauty and brutality of MLB—every game is a battle, even for teams with gold-plated pedigrees.

A Team of Highs and Lows

If the Braves were a song, they’d be stuck on shuffle. From April 18 to April 29, they went on a tear, winning nine of eleven games. Fans were tapping their feet to the rhythm, thinking the tune had finally settled.

But since then, the music has hit a sour note—just one win in their last four.

This hot-and-cold nature is part of who the Braves are right now. It’s not a death sentence—not in a league where even the best teams lose 60 games—but it does make each week feel like a new season.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ozuna: The Fire That Doesn’t Flicker

Amid all the unpredictability, one thing has stayed constant like the North Star: Marcell Ozuna. The big man with the big bat is doing what he does best—raking.

He’s slashing .287/.447/.475 with a .922 OPS, and while the homers haven’t been flying out at a dizzying pace, his production is undeniable.

He’s the kind of hitter pitchers circle on the lineup card and fans lean in for when he steps to the plate.

At 34, Ozuna is the kind of slugger who doesn’t just bring power—he brings presence. He’s not going to leg out triples or steal many bases, but when he swings, it feels like the game could tilt.

Trade Winds on the Horizon?

As the season unfolds and the trade deadline creeps closer, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger stirred the pot with some speculation: if the Braves don’t right the ship, Ozuna could be wearing a different jersey before fall.

“His value is through the roof when he plays. He’s massively important. So many teams need slug. They will give them tons of prospects for one Marcell Ozuna,” Amsinger said.

That’s not just puffery—teams are always hungry for offense, especially when the weather warms up and postseason dreams start to crystallize.

But Ozuna is no spring chicken, and his role as a designated hitter limits his suitors. Even so, Atlanta could cash in on his resurgence and fetch a return that benefits their future.

He could be in the final chapter of a six-year stint with the Braves, and whether that chapter ends in October or earlier is anyone’s guess. But right now, he’s writing it with authority.