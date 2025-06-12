Brewers starter requests trade after being moved to the bullpen

It’s not quite trade season in MLB yet, but the storm clouds are starting to gather. Some swirl louder than others—and in Milwaukee, Aaron Civale’s discontent may be the first rumble.

Imagine preparing all winter for a marathon, only to be told a week before the race you’ll be riding the bus instead.

That’s essentially how Civale must feel. The 30-year-old right-hander came into the year hoping to build on a solid 2024, but instead finds himself exiled to the bullpen just weeks after returning from injury.

A rotation logjam forces the Brewers’ hand

The Brewers, hovering just above .500 at 36-33 before Thursday’s games, are chasing a Wild Card spot in a crowded National League field.

They’re a team with more incentive to buy than sell, but they might still have to part ways with a piece they didn’t expect.

That piece appears to be Civale, who reportedly wants out following a shift to the bullpen.

The club recently promoted flame-throwing prospect Jacob Misiorowski—an exciting move for the future—but one that shoved Civale out of the starting picture.

Civale had made five turns in the rotation before being bumped. It’s a move he clearly didn’t appreciate, especially as a free-agent-to-be looking to showcase his value.

From rotation mainstay to bullpen exile

When Milwaukee acquired Civale last season, he delivered admirably with a 3.53 ERA over 74 innings and 14 starts. He wasn’t dominant, but he was stable—reliable, even.

However, a hamstring strain disrupted his momentum this spring. He returned May 22 and has since pitched 22 innings with a 4.91 ERA. Not stellar, but not unserviceable either, especially for a backend starter or swingman role.

Still, in a rotation that now leans younger and more dynamic, Civale’s traditional profile has lost its appeal.

The Brewers opted to embrace upside, and that has left Civale—the veteran—out in the cold.

What Civale offers to contenders

Civale is unlikely to headline any trade deadline recap, but he could become a valuable piece for a contender.

His career numbers—40-37 with a 4.06 ERA across 658.1 innings—suggest a pitcher who knows how to navigate big-league lineups.

He may lack electric stuff, but Civale thrives on command, guile, and sequencing.

For a playoff hopeful short on rotation depth or navigating injuries, he’s the kind of arm that stabilizes rather than dazzles.

More importantly, Civale wants to start. That clarity could appeal to teams seeking veterans who won’t complain about being handed the ball every fifth day.

Rental reality puts pressure on Milwaukee’s front office

The wrinkle in all this is Civale’s contract situation. He’s a free agent after this season, which makes him a rental—valuable in some ways, expendable in others.

The Brewers will need to decide whether to flip him early to maximize value or let things simmer and risk further clubhouse friction.

If a deal materializes in June, it will likely signal a growing market for arms.

Civale may not net a top prospect, but a useful bench bat or a mid-tier arm in return might be worth it if he’s no longer in Milwaukee’s plans.

At some point, the Brewers will have to choose: hang on to a mildly disgruntled veteran or pivot toward youth and flexibility.

Either way, Aaron Civale’s story could be one of the first that sets this trade season in motion.

