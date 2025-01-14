Blue Jays join NL West powerhouses as finalists for Japanese star pitcher

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are nearing an end. After weeks of meetings and speculation, only three teams remain in the race. Two of them, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, were always seen as the favorites. The third one, however, might surprise you. The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as one of the three finalists.

Blue Jays reportedly one of three finalists for Roki Sasaki

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays are among the three teams in the final running to land Sasaki:

“The finalists for Japanese star right-hander Roki Sasaki are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. Sasaki will decide on his team by the closing of his posting window Jan. 23,” MLB insider Passan wrote on X.

The Blue Jays heavily pursued Shohei Ohtani last year and Juan Soto this offseason. They have shown time and time again that they intend to lure top talent to Canada, even if they don’t always succeed. Now, they have a real chance to bring in a potential difference-maker for their rotation.

Sasaki and his camp ruled out multiple teams in contention for his services on Monday, including the San Francisco Giants, the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the Texas Rangers, and the Chicago Cubs, among others.

Will the Blue Jays have a real shot at Sasaki?

Ever since the posting process started, it was believed and assumed that Sasaki would heavily favor West Coast squads, even though he always said that geography wouldn’t be a factor. The Blue Jays’ presence among the finalists proves that. Fans hope, however, that their chances are real.

Sasaki is no Ohtani or Soto, but he sure would be a nice prize for the Blue Jays if they manage to land him. He is 23, has a career 2.10 ERA in Japan, is already a World Baseball Classic champion, and boasts incredible swing-and-miss stuff.

The righty has the potential to lead the Blue Jays rotation for years to come. Will he seriously consider signing in Toronto and be the face of the franchise’s potential resurgence?