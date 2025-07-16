Blue Jays expected to be ‘aggressive buyers’ at the deadline, looking to retain AL East’s top spot

Nobody expected the Toronto Blue Jays to be sitting atop the American League East in mid-July—especially not like this.

At 55-41, they hold a two-game lead over the Yankees, despite missing key players and watching others underwhelm.

The most jarring twist? Anthony Santander, their marquee offseason signing, hasn’t played since May due to a lingering shoulder issue.

Santander’s stat line before the injury—featuring a disappointing -0.8 fWAR—didn’t come close to justifying his contract.

But it gets wilder. Daulton Varsho, one of the MLB‘s most dynamic outfielders, has played only 24 games this season.

Even Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the team’s most recognizable bat, has delivered a solid but not spectacular campaign by his standards.

And yet, the Blue Jays continue to win, scraping together victories with timely hits and steady defense.

In many ways, Toronto’s season has felt like a baseball version of duct tape holding together a fighter jet.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays Could Use Some Help

Toronto’s rotation has survived so far, but it can definitely use some upgrades.

Cracks are starting to show, and Ross Atkins knows it. The Blue Jays’ GM isn’t staying quiet about his trade deadline goals.

“Adding a right-handed hitter to our team is something we’ve been trying to do,” Atkins recently said, hinting at more pressing needs.

He quickly shifted focus to pitching, stating, “On the run-prevention side, it’s probably going to come from pitching.”

This admission opens the door to what many insiders are already saying: the Blue Jays could be among the most aggressive buyers, as team insider Keegan Matheson said.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Help Could Be on the Way—From Within and Beyond

There is light at the end of the tunnel, with Daulton Varsho expected back before August and Anthony Santander not far behind.

If both return to form, that alone could feel like a trade-deadline boost. But Toronto knows that won’t be enough.

Matheson, who covers the team closely, believes the Blue Jays could be the team to watch at the deadline.

And it’s not just wishful thinking. The team has the farm system depth and front office motivation to pull off something big.

Pitching Targets the Blue Jays Are Eyeing

Allan Perkins of TSN listed a tantalizing mix of names—some obvious, others more under-the-radar—for Blue Jays fans to dream about.

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly headline the list—true difference-makers who could slot atop or right behind Kevin Gausman.

Gallen, especially, would be a statement move: a struggling yet proven ace who could anchor the rotation.

Other options include Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle, solid mid-rotation types who offer innings and veteran experience.

Bullpen arms like Emmanuel Clase, Ryan Helsley, Jhoan Duran, and Griffin Jax could also help shorten games in October.

Even lower-profile names like Dylan Lee or Hunter Gaddis could fortify the relief corps and protect leads late.

The Time to Strike Is Now

Toronto can’t afford to stand pat—not in a division as brutal as the AL East, and not with the Yankees right behind them.

With the Yankees, Rays, and Red Sox still lurking, the margin for error is razor-thin in this race.

The Blue Jays have weathered storms, but now they need reinforcements before the next one hits.

If Santander and Varsho return healthy, and a big-name starter arrives? This team suddenly looks extremely dangerous.

The front office has rarely had such a clear window: elite defense, solid bullpen, stars waiting to re-emerge.

Toronto may not need to go all-in, but a bold swing—especially for someone like Gallen—could cement their standing.

Sometimes, a season teeters on one move, one deal, one injection of talent. The Blue Jays know that moment is now.

READ MORE: Cardinals could trade star infielder and leader to Astros in blockbuster deal