Cardinals could trade star infielder and leader to Astros in blockbuster deal

The St. Louis Cardinals weren’t expected to be eyeing the MLB postseason halfway through July.

Instead, they’ve crashed the narrative like an uninvited guest at a private dinner party. At 51-46 heading into the All-Star break, the Cardinals sit 1.5 games behind the Padres for the final NL Wild Card.

They trail the Cubs by 6.5 games in the NL Central, but that gap feels manageable considering how wide the door has swung open.

Still, the Cardinals’ place in the standings hasn’t erased the roster’s underlying imperfections. This team is grinding through flaws.

That’s why the front office stands at a fork in the road — deciding whether to buy, sell, or split the difference come deadline.

Astros Eyeing Donovan as a Deadline Fix

One player turning heads beyond St. Louis is All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan, who’s quietly become a dream fit for Houston.

The Astros, comfortably at the top of the AL West, are prioritizing a left-handed second baseman ahead of the trade deadline.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Houston has Donovan at the top of their wish list if the Cardinals decide to sell, as Cardinals on SI noted.

Donovan, batting .297 with eight homers and a .797 OPS, has turned consistency into an art form this season.

He also brings versatility — handling second, third, first base and corner outfield like a switchblade in a scout’s pocket.

Why the Cardinals Might Listen — But Hesitate

This isn’t a rental situation. Brendan Donovan is under team control through 2027 via salary arbitration.

That team-friendly status makes him especially valuable to a club like Houston, who needs impact without bloating payroll.

But therein lies the Cardinals’ dilemma: selling Donovan isn’t just trading a player — it’s parting with their identity.

The 28-year-old has become emblematic of their gritty, adaptable playing style — the connective tissue of a flawed roster.

Donovan himself doesn’t sound like a player ready to jump ship. “I want us to go for it,” he told reporters. “I’m a competitor.”

John Mozeliak’s Last Call?

It’s also worth noting that this trade deadline is the last for longtime GM John Mozeliak, who’s set to step down soon with Chaim Bloom taking over.

That context matters. Would Mozeliak spend his final stretch selling off core contributors like Donovan for future value?

Or does he roll the dice on one last playoff push with a flawed-but-resilient club that has outperformed expectations?

A trade could still happen — but it would require a major return and full front-office alignment on the team’s direction.

Fit with Houston Is Tempting — On Paper

There’s no denying Brendan Donovan is the type of player the Astros have missed this year.

Donovan’s bat-to-ball skills, plate discipline, and versatility would immediately lengthen Houston’s lineup.

The path for Donovan to get everyday at-bats is clear, as he can be a piece who plays all over the diamond for Houston.

The Astros are reportedly exploring fallback options too, but Donovan represents a premium fix for their lefty-heavy gap.

Cardinals Must Define Their Identity First

For now, though, all eyes turn to St. Louis’ internal debate. Are they buyers clinging to a Wild Card? Or cautious sellers?

They could pursue smaller upgrades, like middle relief or bench depth, without sacrificing a player like Donovan.

But if they fall flat in the next two weeks, the calculus could shift, especially if the return is too good to ignore.

Think of it like a game of chess — Donovan might be the knight they hesitate to move, even if checkmate looms.

