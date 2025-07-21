Athletics listening to trade offers on 3 starting pitchers

The Athletics have improved in comparison to recent seasons, but make no mistake—they’re still miles from contention in the competitive AL West.

Their 42-59 record might look passable from afar, yet they sit anchored in last place. Despite a surprising offensive spark, Oakland remains firmly in sell mode as the deadline approaches, eager to trade veteran arms for future assets.

Offense Has Surprised, But Pitching Holds Them Back

In a rare twist for this rebuilding franchise, the offense has actually provided some fireworks. Nick Kurtz has emerged as a force.

Alongside Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom have brought legit pop to the lineup. Jacob Wilson, meanwhile, has sprayed hits like clockwork.

But no matter how loud the bats get, the A’s pitching continues to hold them underwater. The rotation lacks both depth and upside, making it clear that any future progress starts on the mound.

Severino, Sears, Springs Drawing Deadline Interest

Oakland understands the market. Even struggling starters can draw strong returns when contenders grow desperate in late July.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Athletics are listening on Luis Severino, JP Sears, and Jeffrey Springs. While none are pitching like an ace, context matters—and in this case, it matters a lot.

At first glance, the trio’s ERAs won’t impress. Severino sits at 5.10 across 118.1 innings. Springs holds a 4.66 mark, while Sears has posted a 5.13 ERA. But those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Sutter Health Park Is a Pitcher’s Nightmare

Here’s the twist: all three have been far better away from home. Sutter Health Park in Sacramento plays like a launching pad, punishing even decent pitches.

Luis Severino’s home-road splits are particularly stark. He owns an ugly 6.68 ERA at Sutter Health, but on the road, that drops to a crisp 3.10.

That kind of split can’t be ignored. It suggests Severino could thrive in a more neutral or pitcher-friendly environment. The same holds true, to lesser degrees, for Sears and Springs.

Why Contenders Should Still Be Interested

Trading for underperforming pitchers is always a gamble. But for playoff hopefuls, it’s often worth it—especially when surface stats hide real upside.

A change of scenery could unlock Severino’s full potential. He still misses bats, still has a live fastball, and could be a high-impact addition down the stretch.

Sears, a crafty lefty, has flashed strong strikeout-to-walk ratios. Springs has recent success as both a starter and a bulk reliever, and he’s still working back into full form post-injury.

For teams like the Yankees, Mets, or Red Sox—who need innings more than aces—these are exactly the kinds of arms worth betting on.

Oakland’s Rebuild Marches On

The Athletics are playing the long game. They know they’re not built for 2025. So why not flip veterans with expiring or flexible contracts for controllable talent?

They did it last year. They’ll do it again this month. And if they can cash in on Severino’s road dominance or Springs’ versatility, all the better.

The Athletics’ strategy is simple: trade now, win later. It’s not glamorous, but for a club in transition, it’s necessary.

An Opportunity Hidden in Plain Sight

Sometimes, pitching in Sacramento is like trying to win a chess match in a hurricane—you can make the right moves, but still lose.

Severino, Sears, and Springs haven’t forgotten how to pitch. They’ve just been asked to survive in an environment stacked against them.

With the deadline clock ticking, some smart team will see beyond the ERAs and make a move. Oakland, as usual, will be ready to listen.

