Astros desperately looking for 1 specific upgrade ahead of deadline

The Houston Astros entered 2025 hoping for relevance, but injuries have tested their resolve every step of the way.

As it stands, the Astros have seven starting pitchers on the injured list, four recovering from dreaded Tommy John surgery. That alone would cripple most MLB clubs.

Cristian Javier, J.P. France, Luis Garcia, and Spencer Arrighetti headline the rotation’s walking wounded, a painful blow to their depth.

Ronel Blanco and Lance McCullers joined them recently, while Hayden Wesneski is also sidelined, making it a full-blown rotation crisis.

Yet somehow, the Astros haven’t collapsed. They’ve stitched together a rotation that’s doing more than just surviving. It’s thriving.

Houston has crafted a surprising five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, despite its laundry list of injuries.

They’ve relied on creativity, timely bullpen work, and some overachieving arms to navigate the rough waters of June baseball.

But while the pitching puzzle has been MacGyvered into working shape, the lineup tells a different story.

Yordan Alvarez Injury Exposes Lineup Imbalance

The most glaring issue lies in the batter’s box — or more specifically, in the hands that grip from the left side.

With Yordan Alvarez out due to a hand fracture, the Astros have just one consistent left-handed presence in their lineup.

Switch-hitter Victor Caratini is currently the only lefty option, and he’s more of an MLB average hitter than a cornerstone bat.

The rest of the starting lineup is exclusively right-handed, making the offense predictable and easier to match up against.

Without Alvarez’s thunder from the left side, Houston has lost its offensive symmetry and become far too reliant on righties.

It’s like a basketball team trying to drive only to the right — eventually, defenses will adjust and shut it down.

The lack of left-handed production is now front and center in trade conversations, as GM Dana Brown made clear this week.

Astros Exploring Trade Market for Left-Handed Power

Appearing on SportsTalk 790 AM, Dana Brown didn’t sugarcoat his deadline wish list. The top item? A left-handed bat.

“There are other things we’d like to add,” Brown said, “but a left-handed hitter is the big issue.”

His frankness speaks volumes — this isn’t a minor inconvenience, it’s a lineup deficiency that must be addressed.

The Astros have always prided themselves on a balanced, deep order that forces pitchers into uncomfortable matchups.

But right now, teams are feasting on right-on-right battles, neutralizing what should be a potent Houston offense.

Adding a lefty threat would reshape how pitchers attack them.

A well-timed trade could turn the offense, which entered Monday ranked 11th in wRC+ with a 106 mark, into a more dangerous, unpredictable beast down the stretch.

Who Could the Astros Target Before July 31?

The trade market isn’t overflowing with lefty bats, but a few names could entice Houston if the price is right.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are highly unlikely to part with Ketel Marte, but Josh Naylor might be another story if they fall out of contention.

The Baltimore Orioles could be open to trading Cedric Mullins for the right package of prospects and players ready for MLB, even though he will likely generate a lot of league-wide interest.

If the Astros decide to go for a cheaper alternative, maybe the Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez could be an option.

Of course, much depends on Alvarez’s recovery timeline. But things are murky regarding his injury and return to full health.

Houston knows its championship window remains open, but injuries are threatening to slam it shut from both sides.

Brown and the front office have no choice but to act — the division lead can vanish quickly without reinforcements.

Grit Is Not Enough — Houston Needs Balance

Credit to the Astros for showing toughness through adversity, but grit only gets you so far in a marathon season.

If Houston wants to remain a serious postseason threat, they need to add firepower, not just lean on resilience.

They’ve patched the pitching. Now it’s time to rebalance the lineup and restore the left-right equilibrium.

Without another left-handed bat, the Astros risk getting exposed in October — when every matchup is magnified.

And for a team built on precision and matchup advantages, that imbalance could be the crack that breaks the dam.

