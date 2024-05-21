Manchester City’s star midfielder wins the Player of the Season award

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Manchester City has won its fourth consecutive Premier League title, but on the eve of the campaign’s final match, one of the blue and whites’ star midfielders captured a piece of individual hardware.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden wins the Premier League Player of the Season award

For the fifth season in a row, a Manchester City player won the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Kevin De Bruyne lifted the award in 2019-20 and 2021-22, Ruben Dias captured it for the 2020-21 campaign, and Erling Haaland won it last year.

Phil Foden beat out his teammate Haaland alongside Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil Van Dijk, and Ollie Watkins to capture the award for the 2023-24 campaign.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a stellar season with his boyhood club, scoring 19 goals, his highest single-season total since bursting onto the scene in 2016, alongside eight assists in 34 games.

“To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of. The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs,” Foden said in a statement.

“Overall, I’ve been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season. I’d like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my teammates because without them, this wouldn’t be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me, as the award means a lot.”

Foden will look to capture another piece of hardware on Saturday when Manchester City takes on Manchester United at Wembley. They will be looking to become the first-ever team to win the FA Cup and the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST.