Manchester City’s legendary manager could be set to leave after the 2024-25 season

Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a 2023-24 Premier League season that saw legendary manager Jürgen Klopp leave Liverpool after nine years and countless trophies, England’s top flight, Manchester City, could have a similar scenario play out next season.

Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City after next season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media in preparation for Saturday’s exhibition game, on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

After guiding Manchester City to their fourth consecutive Premier League title, Pep Guardiola hinted that his team on the blue and white’s touchline may be nearing a conclusion.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying,” Guardiola said (h/t CBS Sports). “We have talked with the club and my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season, and during the season, we will talk. But after eight or nine years, we will see.”

The 53-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2025, and with Sunday’s 3-1 victory over West Ham, Guardiola secured his 15th trophy as Manchester City’s manager and became the first-ever manager to win four Premier League titles in a row.

Guardiola discussed how the opportunity to win four in a row motivated him to return after capturing the elusive treble last season left him feeling like there was nothing left to accomplish.

“I had that season last year after [winning the Champions League to complete the treble in] Istanbul. I said, ‘It’s over, there’s nothing left.’ But I have a contract, I’m still here.”

Guardiola and company will now turn their focus to Saturday as they look to achieve another first.

“Gary Lineker told me that no team has done back-to-back Premier Leagues and FA Cups,” Guardiola said.“What I want is for my players to enjoy two or three days, and then we have two days to prepare [for] the final, but right now, I don’t know what exactly the motivation is to do it because it’s difficult to find it when everything is done. But knowing the players and myself, I know that when we are there we will say why should we not win today? Why should we not work as much as possible to do what we have to do? And I know we are going to do it.”

Kick-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST at Wembley Stadium.