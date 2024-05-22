Top NBA Trade Candidates For The 2024-25 Off-Season

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the TOP NBA trade candidates this off-season and why they are primed to be on the move. Drop your thoughts and feedback in the comment section!

1) Kevin Durant

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

While the Phoenix Suns have come out and said they won’t trade Kevin Durant, the ball is still in the star’s court, and we’ve seen him demand plenty of trades in the past. Coming off of his most durable season since leaving Golden State, he averaged over 27 points per game on insane efficiency, finishing 9th in the MVP voting. If a team lands him, they’ll add a scorer that immediately brings them to contender status.

2) Jimmy Butler

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Trouble is storming in South Florida as the Miami Heat could shake up their culture by moving on from Jimmy Butler. Team president Pat Riley recently made some disparaging remarks about Butler, who suffered a gruesome knee injury during the postseason. Butler might be looking for a change of scenery this offseason.

3) Anthony Davis

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers could be rebooting this offseason with LeBron James potentially departing in free agency. Anthony Davis, now 30, is coming off a season in which he was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team.The Lakers could look to move off Davis before he potentially suffers a regression past the age of 30.

4) Donovan Mitchell

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell has his name thrown around in trade rumors on an annual basis. Once again, he could be on the move out of Cleveland. Mitchell was an All-Star again in 2023, dropping 26.6 points per game. Teams around the league are expected to pursue Mitchell as a final addition for a championship-caliber lineup.

5) Paul George

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While he could be a free agent, Paul George also has a player option he could utilize in order to facilitate a trade. The Los Angeles Clippers would like to get something in return if they’re not able to keep George and they shopped him last summer, so it’s certainly worth re-considering for various front offices around the league. George is an excellent shooter with great defensive skills, although his injury history and consistent playoff drop offs could shy teams away from going all-in for him.

6) Trae Young

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young has seen his value drop a bit in recent years, but he's still one of the best guards in all of basketball. Team success has held him back, but he's a high-volume scorer with good playmaking skills, and on a team that has an excellent primary defender he could be the engine of an offense. The Atlanta Hawks seem eager to trade him, but the answer to who will bite remains to be seen.

7) Mikal Bridges

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mikal Bridges failed to reach the status of being a number one option for Brooklyn, but he’s one of the best all-around players in the NBA. He can shoot, play defense on the perimeter, and even create looks for others if needed. While the Nets are adamant about keeping Bridges, if they were to explore the market for him there are a lot of organizations that would love to make him a complimentary piece in their system because he can fit any lineup.

8) Jarrett Allen

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jarett Allen is one of the better centers in the NBA, bringing a great mix of shot-blocking, rebounding, and scoring in the paint. If the Cleveland Cavaliers are to shop him on the market, Allen could be a heavily desirable piece as he can immediately bring a stable interior presence to any team in the NBA. He averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a game last season and actually shoots well from the free throw line from a big man.

9) Julius Randle

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While Julius Randle is likely to remain a Knick if the team runs it back, teams are monitoring his extension situation according to Shams, and if the Knicks go out and land a star he could be on the trade block. A 24-10 forward with a solid three-point shot and playmaking, he’s a modern four that can provide an instant punch scoring-wise and physicality as well due to his size and strength.

10) Draymond Green

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports