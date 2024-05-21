Knicks’ star point guard ‘ready’ to accept $156 million extension

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks superstar guard Jalen Brunson is coming off the best season of his NBA career. His efforts were rewarded with his first career All-Star appearance, and soon to be his first career All-NBA team selection. The former Villanova product has taken over New York, and early offseason indications suggest the star point guard is focused on winning, rather than securing a huge paycheck.

Jalen Brunson has turned into a bargain for the Knicks

In the summer of 2022, Brunson signed a four-year, $107 million contract with the Knicks. At the time, many thought New York had overpaid for the point guard, fast forward two years and Brunson’s contract is one of the best value contracts in the league and is easily considered underpaid by today’s standards.

This offseason, Brunson is eligible to sign a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Knicks. However, if Brunson were to wait until next offseason, he could land himself a five-year, $270 million contract, a deal that the star guard would deserve considering his rise to superstardom.

Brunson may be willing to take a pay cut for the benefit of the team

Despite the large difference in cash, reports suggest that Brunson may be willing to extend his contract with the Knicks this summer, rather than wait until next year.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, early offseason indications have suggested that Brunson won’t hold the team up now, and is strongly considering signing the four-year, $156 million extension this offseason. The signing would remove the fourth year from Brunson’s current contract, and give the guard five more years of certainty with the Knicks.

Brunson’s decision could have a major impact on New York’s financial standing

Brunson signing a team-friendly extension could be very beneficial to the Knicks for multiple reasons. F Julius Randle is also due for an extension this offseason, eligible to sign a four-year, $181 million deal this summer. After suffering a major shoulder injury this past season, the Knicks could opt to wait until next summer, when the forward is set to hit free agency where he will be eligible for a five-year contract that could surpass $300 million.

Also, New York has their hands full with the impending free agencies of F OG Anunoby and C Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason. The Knicks will likely prioritize bringing both players back. The pair are expected to cash in big time after very impactful seasons with the Knicks, making Brunson’s extension decision all the more important as it will have a major impact on the team’s financial flexibility going forward.

The offseason is still young, but if the early reports are any indication, the Knicks are set up to have yet another very successful offseason and build off of their most successful season in decades.