JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Breaking down the TOP 10 worst trades in NFL history. Everyone will remember the Herschel Walker demolition deal, but there are a few recent moves that will go down in history as some of the worst.

Drop your thoughts and feedback in the comment section!

Vikings Send All-Time Haul for Herschel Walker

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone and their grandparents know of this trade; The Dallas Cowboys built their ’90s dynasty off the backs of the worst trade of all time. Three first-round picks, two second-round picks, and other players were brought in return for a player who only exceeded the 1,000-yard rushing line once with the Vikings. Emmitt Smith and Darren Woodson headline the players selected with the haul of picks, a true disaster of a trade.

Broncos Acquire Russell Wilson Trade

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos traded three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder for Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson, signing him to a five-year $242 million contract as well. Broncos country didn’t ride, in fact, they were driven off of the side of a cliff. After two years of subpar play, he was cut, and the Broncos are on the hook for the largest dead cap hit in NFL history. READ MORE: Giants grab dominant offensive tackle prospect in PFF mock draft

Falcons Trade Brett Favre Far Too Soon

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Falcons flipped their former second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers, where Favre proceeded to win three MVPs, a Super Bowl, and pass for over 70,000 yards in his career. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he brought to the Packers what the Falcons have desperately searched for in their franchise’s history: a Lombardi Trophy.

Saints Trade Entire Draft Class For Ricky Williams

Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

This isn’t a joke, the New Orleans Saints traded every pick they had in the 1999 draft to move up for Ricky Williams, a deal that blew up in their face. He did have two seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards, but he was traded to the Dolphins just three years into his career with the Saints. His overall career numbers weren’t bad, but his best years came after he was traded to Miami, and the Saints didn’t get the value back on Williams that they traded to land him. READ MORE: Giants ‘wouldn’t hesitate’ to draft the right quarterback, per ESPN insider

Texans Trade De’Andre Hopkins For Scraps

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After catching 104 passes to 1,165 yards and being named first-team All-Pro, former Houston GM Bill O’Brian had the genius idea to trade the star wideout. A team that had just gotten to the AFC Divisional Round would trade a Hall of Fame receiver in their prime to the Arizona Cardinals for…a second-round pick, fourth-round pick, and aging back David Johnson. They also had to give up a fourth-rounder in this deal, and while Hopkins hasn’t always been available, he still had an All-Pro year in 2020 and could have netted more trade value.

Chargers Trade Up For All-Time Draft Bust

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

While the Chargers didn’t give up many notable players in the deal, they did still trade a lot of draft capital to get a player who is considered one of the worst quarterbacks of all time. This trade a complete disaster for them, and they certainly regret taking a chance on a QB who was a disaster on and off the field. READ MORE: Giants using Top 30 visit on extremely enticing tight end prospect

49ers Trade Three First-Rounders to Select QB Bust

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

One could argue that it’s too soon to call this trade a dud, but barring some rapid career change, Trey Lance will not become a consistent starter in this league. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up and grab what they believed to be the quarterback of the future, but instead, they landed on someone they gave up on after just two seasons. Drafted over Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Penei Sewell, Patrick Surtain, DaVonta Smith, and Micah Parsons, this was a disaster.

Bears Trade Haul of Picks For Dud Quarterback

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears traded four picks, including the third overall pick in the draft to select…Mitchell Trubisky. Everyone remembers that Patrick Mahomes was selected behind him, and to say they regret that deal is an understatement. While the 49ers drafted a bust in Solomon Thomas at the third pick in the draft, it was the 2018 pick they sent that really stings, as San Francisco turned it into All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

Colts Trade For Trent Richardson

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports