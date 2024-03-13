Top 10 Wide Receivers in the NFL: Top 10 Receivers

If you believe that Tyreek Hill is the best receiver in football, I wouldn’t blame you. The speedy veteran grabbed a league-best 1,799 yards, having his second-straight 1,700-yard campaign, as he was one of the very best players in the NFL. The production after leaving Kansas City has remained elite, and the five-time All-Pro receiver has shown no signs of slowing down. Miami traded a haul and paid a ton to get his services, but that price is a mere fraction of the value that the 30-year-old provides every week.

