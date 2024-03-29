Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects: Ranking the top 10 prospects

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Breaking down the TOP 10 NFL draft prospects one month away from the big day! Of course, Caleb Williams tops the list, but there are a number of elite wide receivers who have incredible upside.

Drop your thoughts on the list in the comment section!

1) Caleb Williams

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams is one of the most impressive QB prospects in the 21st Century, and while some are turned off by his personality, it’s not even remotely a red flag to us. He’s a competitor at the highest level with ridiculous physical tools and great arm, making plays that you just don’t see other signal callers make. Overthinking will lead to some putting other QBs ahead of him, but he’s clearly the top player in this draft.

2) Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Harrison Jr. checks off every box you want for a receiver, as he’s a true number one and a WR prospect that you rarely see come around. He’s racked up over 1,200 yards over the past two seasons and combined for 28 touchdowns, and MHJ is the best skill position player in this class despite the incredible talent at the WR position in this upcoming rookie class. He will be an instant WR1 wherever he goes and transforms an offense. READ MORE: Giants have 2 glaring needs on defense

3) Malik Nabers

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s a strong argument that Malik Nabers is the top WR in the draft class, collecting 1,568 yards and 14 TDs this past season with LSU. With elite athletic traits, insane speed, and yards after the catch numbers, they are some of the best in the draft class. Nabers has the upside of being an All-Pro on Day 1, and he’s only 20 years old.

4) Jayden Daniels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels may be a bit older of a prospect but he has some of the best traits and tools of any quarterback available. With electrifying running qualities and the best touch on his deep passes in the class, he has the making of an instant impact player. Daniels won’t fall out of the top four draft picks. READ MORE: Giants to meet with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. after sending massive scouting contingent to pro day

5) Drake Maye

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye saw his draft stock soar after two brilliant seasons with the University of North Carolina, becoming a near-consensus top-3 pick in this draft class. His upside is enormous, as he’s drawn comparisons to Josh Allen and Justin Herbert in terms of arm talent, and if his processing and decision making skills can continue to develop, he could be a franchise-changing signal caller.

6) Rome Odunze

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Rome Odunze is a victim of a great WR class, as while people debate whether Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the first receiver off the board, Odunze has become overlooked. He’s a dynamic WR prospect who has all the potential in the world to become a star in this league, and he would be a WR1 in many draft classes. Getting a potential number-one option in your offense in the latter half of the top 10 would be incredible value, and a team will be very happy with him in April.

7) Brock Bowers

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Many regard Brock Bowers as a generational tight end prospect, and he should be one of the best players in his position in the NFL on day one. Bowers might not be a top-10 pick, but as a pure prospect, he’s elite in every way. He’s a maximum-effort player and was a catalyst for Georgia on offense this past season.

8) Joe Alt

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now the consensus top tackle in this draft class, Joe Alt combines great physical traits with a high IQ to make him a lock to go in the top 10 of this class. He could be a franchise left tackle for a team in need of help on the offensive line, and his positional value as a LT could make his stock in this class soar as well. Everyone wants to protect their QB’s blindside, and Alt could be one of the very best in the league.

9) Terrion Arnold

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Terrion Arnold has a pro-comp of Marshon Lattimore, containing twitchy qualities and insane athleticism. He has the size to man up with any receiver at the next level and the upside to be a bonafide No. 1 corner in the NFL. Any team lucky enough to secure his talent will get an instant-impact player on the defensive side of the ball coming from a pro-ready Alabama defense.

10) Troy Fautanu

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports