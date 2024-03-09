Top 10 MLB Breakout Candidates in 2024: Top 10 Breakout Players

What Miguel Vargas lacks in athleticism, he makes up for with an incredible foundation at the plate. He struggled in his first season, posting an 85 wRC+ in 81 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his low chase rate and high in-zone swing rate coupled with game power should be better now that he’s fully healed from his wrist injury could result in a 110-115 wRC+. The Dodgers will have him play more outfield in 2024, but the tools and skillset are truly strong enough for him to live up to projections that universally believe he’ll be above average.