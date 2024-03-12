Ranking the Top 10 QBs in 2024: Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks

Breaking down the top 10 NFL quarterbacks for the 2024 season! With Patrick Mahomes winning another Super Bowl, it’s hard to list him as anything other than No.1, but there are players lurking, notably Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen! Drop your comments and feedback in the comment section!
1) Patrick Mahomes
It’s no surprise that the three-time Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP finds himself as the best quarterback in football. Since his debut in 2018, he’s consistently terrorized opposing defenses to the point that teams have run two-high safety looks more often than ever before in NFL history. He’s thrown for over 4,000 yards in every season he’s been a full-time starter, and entering his age-29 season, he has a resume that stacks up with some of the greatest careers we’ve ever seen at the QB position.
2) Josh Allen
The bridesmaid but never the bride, Josh Allen’s greatness has always been covered by the shadow cast by the elite Patrick Mahomes. He is the only QB in football to earn a PFF grade over 90 in each of the last four seasons, he has some of the best physical tools we’ve seen at the QB position, throwing for 4,306 yards with the third-best EPA/Play (0.193). His postseason resume is impressive, but the issue is that he hasn’t gotten over the hump to take down the Chiefs, but Allen’s play in those games has also held up, and he’s dangerous to stare down as an opposing defense.
3) Lamar Jackson
After injury-riddled seasons in 2021 and 2022, Lamar Jackson finally had his healthy season and absolutely dominated. The 24 passing TDs and 5 rushing TDs seem underwhelming, but there’s more to Jackson’s value than the surface-level stats. There’s a reason PFF graded him as one of the three-best QBs in football last year, and his ability to tear up a defense with his legs or arm is incredible. In a better situation offensively, the numbers would reflect his greatness more, but you cannot deny the physical traits and alien-like nature to his playstyle, there’s just nobody like him.
4) Joe Burrow
Coming off a season where Joe Burrow was underwhelming, there’s some doubt about whether he’ll return to form or not with the potential loss of Tee Higgins, but the talent and processing are elite. Burrow tossed for 30+ TDs in 2021 and 2022, showing off an incredible ability to place the ball exactly where he needed to despite constant pressure. Some of those sacks are because of how long he holds the ball, but when healthy, you know you’re going to get a Super Bowl-caliber QB who can anchor an offense.
5) Jalen Hurts
While it would be fun to pile on the Philadelphia Eagles, looking at the numbers and film, it’s clear that Jalen Hurts wasn’t as poor as his TD:INT ratio shows. He still finished with a PFF Grade north of 88 and dealt with an injury down the stretch that seemed to limit him. The production in terms of EPA/Play was still top 10 as he finished seventh in that metric, and there’s no reason to believe the dual-threat quarterback can’t rebound with a healthy offseason.
6) Dak Prescott
The eternal question of whether Dak Prescott can get the job done or not in the playoffs remains easily the biggest reason why he isn’t higher on this list. His regular season numbers are phenomenal, but once the weather gets colder and the stakes are higher, those numbers tend to plummet. He finished second in EPA/Play last season, is top 10 in the metric since his debut in 2016, and threw for a whopping 36 touchdowns and 4,516 yards, but until he gets over the hump, he is a back-half top 10 QB.
7) Matthew Stafford
An aggressive ranking if you are concerned about his age, Matthew Stafford still pushed the ball downfield reliably and put together a strong playoff performance. He has an incredible 33:12 Big Time Throw to Turnover Worthy Play ratio, and he looked like he finally returned to form over his final seven starts, including the playoff performance against his old team in Detroit. With 17 TDs and a 0.278 EPA/Play over that stretch, we foresee that the veteran QB will have a resurgant year and re-establish himself as a top-10 quarterback.
8) CJ Stroud
The Houston Texans have found their franchise QB in the form of CJ Shroud, who was excellent in his playoff debut against the Cleveland Browns as his team shocked the world by winning the AFC South. He had a league-best 1.0% interception rate while averaging a league-best 273.9 yards per game, and if he can continue to be an aggressive thrower while avoiding those back-breaking mistakes, then we could see the reigning rookie of the year emerge as one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL.
9) Jared Goff
Having one of the weirdest career arcs one could imagine, the former first-round pick went from a cast-off by the LA Rams to throwing for over 4,400 yards each of the last two seasons. He’s blossomed into a steady pocket passer who has quietly posted the ninth-best EPA/Play in the regular and postseason over the last two years as well. From a production standpoint, Goff is a top-10 QB, and the wins in recent years are starting to make it incredibly hard to overlook.
10) Justin Herbert
The injury to Justin Herbert cut his season short, but the upside here is still enormous. We’re always a year away from the 26-year-old establishing himself as one of the best players in the NFL, and hopefully, Jim Harbaugh will bring the stability that the young QB has always needed. His arm talent is remarkable, the processing is top-notch, and every film and statistical review of Herbert would tell you that this is a player who just needs to avoid running into the curse that the Chargers have seemingly had on their franchise since their inception.