Ranking the Top 10 QBs in 2024: Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks

The bridesmaid but never the bride, Josh Allen’s greatness has always been covered by the shadow cast by the elite Patrick Mahomes. He is the only QB in football to earn a PFF grade over 90 in each of the last four seasons, he has some of the best physical tools we’ve seen at the QB position, throwing for 4,306 yards with the third-best EPA/Play (0.193). His postseason resume is impressive, but the issue is that he hasn’t gotten over the hump to take down the Chiefs, but Allen’s play in those games has also held up, and he’s dangerous to stare down as an opposing defense.

