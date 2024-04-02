Ranking the 10 WORST quarterbacks in the NFL in 2024

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the WORST NFL quarterbacks entering the 2024 season! There are certainly some bad players in the mix, but expect some of these teams to be drafting new passers in the 2024 NFL draft.

No. 10: Sam Howell, Seattle Seahawks

The Washington Commanders traded away Sam Howell this offseason to the Seattle Seahawks as they prepare to take their next franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. Howell proved he is not the team’s answer at the position in 2023 after going 4–13 this season, throwing for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns, and a league-leading 21 interceptions.

No. 9: Kenny Pickett, Philadelphia Eagles

Kenny Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason to be a backup after two disappointing years as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. Pickett went 7–5 in 12 starts, throwing for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2023.

No. 8: Daniel Jones, New York Giants

New York Giants franchise quarterback Daniel Jones may have lost favor with his fanbase after a disastrous 2023 season that was cut short due to a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, he threw just 909 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions in six starts with a 1–5 record. No wonder the Giants are looking at quarterbacks at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft.

No. 7: Joshua Dobbs, San Fransisco 49ers

Joshua Dobbs flashed some potential during the beginning of the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals. But his luck dried up quickly and, after being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, everything came crashing down. Dobbs made 12 starts across two teams in the 2023 season, going 3–9 and throwing for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

No. 6: Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders asked too much of fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell last season. He was thrust into the starting lineup due to injuries and struggled immensely. He made 10 starts, going 5–5 and throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

No. 5: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The first-overall pick in last year’s draft had a rookie season to forget. Bryce Young still has time to turn things around and make himself the Carolina Panthers’ franchise quarterback. But he has yet to establish himself as such after just one season. He started 16 games as a rookie, going 2–14 and throwing for just 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

No. 4: Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots

Bailey Zappe tried on two occasions to steal the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job from Mac Jones. He was unsuccessful in both attempts and looked as though he’d regressed in his second season. In 2023, Zappe made six starts, going 2–4 and throwing for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

No. 3: Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

The New England Patriots chose Mac Jones to be Tom Brady’s successor, drafting him with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But Jones never came close to reaching those lofty expectations and, three years later, has been traded away to Jacksonville to be the Jaguars’ backup quarterback. In 2023, Jones started 11 games, going 2–9 and throwing for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

No. 2: Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Zach Wilson’s time as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback has come to an end. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft never lived up to expectations. His starting job was given to Aaron Rodgers last season, but after the future Hall of Famer went down with an injury in Week 1, Wilson was back under center. He made 11 starts on the season, going 4–7 and throwing for just 2,271 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

No. 1: Desmond Ridder, Arizona Cardinals

