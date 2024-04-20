NFL’s Top 10 Super Bowl Contending Teams For the 2024 Season

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL season is yet again bound for another dominant Chiefs campaign, but there are a few teams who could knock off the Chiefs in the playoffs. Free agency has been big for several clubs, and the draft could reinforce some teams looking for one final piece to make a Super Bowl push. Make sure to drop your thoughts and feedback in the comment section!

1) Chiefs

The reigning Super Bowl Champions are still the best team in the NFL and they’ll look to be the first team to three-peat in the history of the sport. Patrick Mahomes is still the best QB in the NFL, and they have some serious weapons on offense with the likes of Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. Their defense was stout last season, and Kansas City is still considered the class of the AFC.

2) 49ers

San Francisco arguably has the best roster in the NFL, but after falling short against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl (again), they're hungry for a ring. It's been three decades since they last hoisted a Lombardi Trophy despite having some incredible teams, and they're very obviously the best team in the NFC. If Brock Purdy can continue to improve, their offense might be even scarier.

3) Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have an elite defense, a two-time MVP behind center, and just added a generational talent at the running back position to their offense. Their inability to reliably find wide receivers has been an issue, but Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers are solid pass catching options for Lamar Jackson. The question that remains is whether they can rise to the occasion against top contenders in January.

4) Texans

Not only did the Houston Texans have an excellent free agency period, signing a sack machine in Danielle Hunter, but they also added the services of Stefon Diggs through the trade market. If they can see some progression from the already-elite CJ Shroud in year two, then we could be looking at the best team in the NFL next season, and that's not hyperbole. They're going to crush opposing offensive lines, overpower any secondary they face, and also run the rock a lot better with Joe Mixon.

5) Lions

The Detroit Lions have an amazing offensive line, still have a top-flight offense, and have an emerging defensive core after adding DJ Reader this offseason. The secondary could still use some help, but they have the draft to improve in that regard. Keeping OC Ben Johnson was huge as well, and this roster is simply too good to be anything worse than a playoff contender at the moment.

6) Jets

New York boasted the best defense in the NFL last season, and their poor QB play hid a lot of their stout offensive weapons. Garrett Wilson is a stud, Breece Hall can run through any defense, and they've secured their offensive line with Tyron Smith at left tackle. Mike Williams could give Aaron Rodgers a reliable second option on the passing side of things, and perhaps Brock Bowers ends up in the Meadowlands. Everything relies on what Aaron Rodgers does this season, as if he can play at an elite level they're as good as anybody around.

7) Dolphins

Two elite receivers including Tyreek Hill, who could compete for the MVP, certainly helps raise the floor and ceiling of any offense, but can Tua Tagovailoa finally play consistently? His offensive production on paper is elite and that’s certainly a plus, but it seems to taper off as he runs into injury problems. Given Miami’s strong defense and their great running game, you have to like their odds of making it to the playoffs, but it’s unclear how healthy they’ll actually be.

8) Eagles

Losing Jason Kelce to retirement is a huge blow, and a once unstoppable Eagles’ defense regressed hard last season as well. They made massive moves, as Bryce Huff and Saquon Barkley headline a slew of signings in Philly, but Jalen Hurts re-finding his Super Bowl form is the key to this entire operation. It’s still a well-run team with plenty of talent, and the NFC East is wide open for them.

9) Packers

Having a first place schedule may hurt them a little, but the addition of Xavier McKinney is massive for that secondary. Adding a new DC should help them as well, with Joe Barry struggling to maximize the talent on the roster. Jordan Love could continue to evolve as one of the better signalcallers in the NFL, and their young receiving core is a great complement to his talent. Josh Jacobs could supercharge their running game, and this draft could help them walk away with some more defensive playmakers.

10) Bills

