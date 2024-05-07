NFL Top 10 Power Rankings AFTER the 2024 NFL Draft

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the TOP 10 teams in the NFL after the 2024 NFL Draft! Some teams made some significant improvements, climbing the power rankings, so lets take a look at who moves up the charts the most!

10) New York Jets

The New York Jets are hoping to get their full season of Aaron Rodgers in 2024. With Rodgers coming back from his injury, the Jets worked hard to add talent to the offense around him this offseason, spending a first-round pick on OT Olu Fashanu and a third-round pick on WR Malachi Corley. They also added key veterans to their offensive line and receiving corps while continuing to build out their defense, which was already a solid unit in 2023. The Jets are looking to be a dangerous team this season.

9) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers nearly found themselves in the NFC Championship game last year but ultimately did not have enough firepower to unseat the San Fransisco 49ers. But they added that firepower this offseason, signing RB Josh Jacobs and S Xavier McKinney in free agency. They also added talent to their offensive line with OT Jordan Morgan in the first round. If Jordan Love can continue to improve, the Packers should be top contenders in the NFC. READ MORE: The Giants’ biggest weakness could cripple them in 2024

8) Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles once again received unanimous praise for their NFL Draft class. They snagged arguably the two best cornerbacks in the class with Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell in Round 1 and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean in Round 2. Despite a disappointing Wild Card Round exit from the playoffs last season, the Eagles are looking to be a force in the NFC once again with the talent they added to an already stellar roster.

7) Dallas Cowboys

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys once again could not get it done in the playoffs last season. QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb had historically good seasons, but a clear lack of talent around those two held the Cowboys back in January. They added help to the offensive line with Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton in the first round of the draft, but it was a relatively quiet offseason, which moves Dallas down the power rankings just a bit. READ MORE: Giants could earn an additional draft pick in 2025 under one condition

6) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will be among the top teams in the NFL for as long as Josh Allen is their quarterback. He lost his top weapon in WR Stefon Diggs this offseason, but the Bills did add some offensive firepower with FSU WR Keon Coleman in Round 2 of the draft. Allen should once again have a solid Bills roster competing in the postseason.

5) Houston Texans

CJ Stroud not only was the best rookie QB in football last season, but he was also one of the best signal callers in the NFL overall. He’s an accurate thrower with much more polish than most his age, but the roster around him has gone to another level. Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs are all weapons Stroud can go to right now, and the defense got significantly better over the offseason as well.

4) Baltimore Ravens

Football’s meanest and scariest defense has a two-time MVP quarterback on the other side of the ball with Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens are finally looking to return to the Super Bowl after years of playoff flameouts. Last year, they fell short to the Chiefs after some self-inflicted wounds and poor offensive execution did them in, but having a healthy Mark Andrews while debuting Derrick Henry could push them over the top. FOLLOW US ON MSN!

3) Detroit Lions

Jared Goff followed up a strong season in 2022 with an even better one this past season, and the Detroit Lions have an elite offensive line to pair with their excellent receiving weapons. Their backfield is talented, and their defense could hold its own after the addition of DJ Reader in the free agency period.

2) San Francisco 49ers

One could reasonably argue that the San Francisco 49ers have the best roster in football, as Brock Purdy got considerably better as the season progressed, and their lineup is stacked with All-Pro talents. Ricky Pearsall joins a receiving group headlined by Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, with George Kittle and Christian McCaffery being some of the best non-QBs in the NFL as well. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner anchor one of the best defenses in the NFL as well, making them a threat on both sides of the ball.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

