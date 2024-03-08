Best MLB Super Sluggers in 2024: Power Ranking the top 10 sluggers in baseball

The reigning NL MVP clobbered 41 home runs and slugged .596 after a 2022 campaign where he struggled to do much of anything in the power department. This seems low, but Acuña seems to have traded off some game power for contact, which is a decision I can totally get behind, given the monstrous 170 wRC+ he posted last year. He could also try to lift the ball just a little more, and while it might result in a slight bump in strikeout rate, it could also lead to a 50-70 season.