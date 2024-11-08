Lakers superstar sits atop latest NBA MVP ladder amid scorching start

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has gotten the recognition he rightfully deserves for his hot start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis comes out on top in latest NBA MVP ladder

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Davis was ranked No. 1 overall on the NBA’s latest MVP ladder for the work he’s put in through his first seven games of the year. The 13-year veteran is currently leading the league in scoring with 32.6 points per game. He’s averaging a double-double with 11.6 rebounds a night.

The Kentucky product led the Lakers to a 4-3 record before going down with plantar fasciitis after their loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Los Angeles since suffered a 131-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing, proving the resounding impact that Davis has had on their winning ways.

Davis got the nod over 4 elite MVP candidates

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davis came in ahead of Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum (No. 2), Denver Nuggets reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic (No. 3), Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 4), and Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Tatum is also averaging north of 30 PPG with 30.2 PPG for the 7-2 Celtics, while Jokic is the only player in the league putting up a triple-double to the tune of 28.8 PPG, 13.5 RPG and 11 APG. Gilgeous-Alexander is spearheading the league’s best overall team on both ends of the floor, while Mitchell has lifted the Cavaliers to a 9-0 start as the only undefeated team remaining in the Association.

Davis has a real chance to take home his first career MVP

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Yet for all of this, Davis has shone above his peers. It’d be quite the challenge to find a player who can protect the rim and play perimeter defense like a Defensive Player of the Year while getting buckets efficiently like a scoring champion and leading his team in an exemplary fashion the way the Illinois native is.

So long as Davis continues to score 30-plus while dominating on both ends and willing the Lakers to more wins, he should finally be rewarded for his incomparable talent this season with his first league MVP award.