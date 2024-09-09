Lakers rejected by veteran forward, opts to play overseas

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been turned down by several high-profile veterans this offseason, including Gary Trent Jr. and DeMar DeRozan. Even Klay Thompson opted against joining the Lakers, raising questions about the team’s leadership and roster construction heading into the upcoming season.

Another Veteran Passes on the Lakers

Over the weekend, yet another veteran chose to pass on the Lakers. Seven-year NBA forward Cedi Osman, who could have provided valuable depth, opted to return overseas instead of joining LA.

Via Eurohoops:

“He also received interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, who invited him for a training camp; however, due to the lack of guarantees about making it to the season roster, he decided to refuse and come back to Europe,” wrote Nikola Miloradovic.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Osman’s Recent Performance

The 29-year-old forward spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs after six years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the 2023 season, Osman appeared in 72 games, starting only three. He averaged 17.6 minutes per game, contributing 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting an impressive .479 from the field.

Osman has built a reputation as a dangerous three-point shooter, connecting on .389 from beyond the arc last season. While the Lakers extended an invitation to training camp, Osman decided that the uncertainties of making the roster weren’t worth the risk, prompting his return to Europe.

Lakers’ Depth Strategy

The Lakers have already signed players like Jordan Goodwin, Alex Fudge, and Vincent Valerio-Bodon to fill out their camp roster, signaling their intent to add competitive depth. The Lakers, like many teams, are focused on creating competition during camp to finalize their rotation and bench.

However, Osman’s decision to pursue opportunities overseas instead of fighting for a spot on the Lakers adds another layer of intrigue to the team’s offseason strategy, especially with new head coach JJ Redick leading the charge. As the Lakers continue to prioritize experience and depth, it remains to be seen if they will find the right mix of players to solidify their bench and make a deep playoff push this season.

With training camp just around the corner in early October, the Lakers will need to finalize their roster soon and look for alternatives to bolster their lineup.