Lakers may have a hidden gem in their second unit

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers may have dropped their most recent game to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean their 131-114 loss was full of disappointments and disappointments only.

Outside of a textbook 39-point performance from Lakers superstar LeBron James, Los Angeles also got 15 points out of reserve wing Cam Reddish on the affair. His strong scoring in 26 minutes of play came as a breath of fresh air for a struggling Lakers bench that has needed a boost through the early portion of the campaign.

Lakers’ Cam Reddish has a chance to experience breakout season

Reddish, the former No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has the offensive potential and scoring chops to carry L.A.’s second unit. He’s been waiting to experience a breakout season in the league and there may be no better time than in 2024-25.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Only the New York Knicks’ second unit (20.4 PPG) have scored less than the Lakers’ bench (20.6 PPG) thus far this season. Los Angeles could greatly use a bucket-getter that can create their own shot anywhere on the floor and make critical plays. Reddish has that ability. That is exemplified in the 14 PPG and four RPGs he averages for his career when he sees 30-39 minutes of action and his 25.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 3.5 assists per contest through four games where he’s seen at least 40 minutes.

Reddish recently got bill of confidence from teammate

His teammate Austin Reaves is not only aware of his capabilities but is also fully confident in them. Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Reaves raved about Reddish after their loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday, which proved itself in their very next outing against the Grizzlies (h/t Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation):

“Because like I said, I think he can do a lot for us, not just on the defensive side of the ball, but I think everyone forgets how talented he is,” Reaves highlighted.

Coming out of high school he was one of the best players, coming out of college he was one of the best players and that’s still there, we gotta empower him to be himself. I think if there was any positive from tonight, he would be the lone bright spot with the way he came in and competed.”

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lakers could use 12-15 nightly points from Reddish off bench

Reddish still possesses that talent level that Reaves harped on. It’s shown whenever he rises up over defenders for pull-up jumpers and was exhibited in Memphis through his two catch-and-shoot threes in the fourth quarter in addition to his sly backdoor cutting and aggressive slashing throughout.

Once looked at as a player who could become a perennial All-Star, the former 2018 McDonald’s All-American can establish his name further in the league as a high-end role player for the Lakers. Los Angeles has room for one of their reserves to average Reddish’s points total against Memphis for the season.

Especially while Christian Wood remains out with a left knee injury, Reddish will have a ripe opportunity to stay in the good graces of Lakers head coach JJ Redick and relish in having the broad range to get him off their bench.