Lakers’ father-son duo create buzz around upcoming historic season at 2024 media day

The Los Angeles Lakers will make NBA history when they feature the first father-son duo to play at the same time in the league on the same team in 2024-25, and that pairing of LeBron James and his son Bronny James spoke on what next season will have to offer at the team’s 2024 media day on Monday.

Lakers: LeBron James is feeling “pure joy” about playing with son Bronny in 2024-25

Per Spectrum SportsNet on X, the elder James had this to say regarding his sentiments about his son making the league, how the younger James is ready to go, and how that’s all contributed to his elation (h/t Yahoo Sports’ Jason Owens):

“Just pure joy, man,” LeBron said when asked about his emotions. “I don’t have any words. I can speak about me. You guys ask me questions about me. When it comes to him, I’m just at a loss for words.

“Just super proud. Super proud of him to get to this point. He’s a man. He’s ready to go. Whatever questions you got for him, go ahead and let him have it.”

"Pure joy."



LeBron James on Bronny's first media day with the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/dSzuFv6xLF — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 30, 2024

LeBron and Bronny James will create a media & pop culture frenzy next season

The duo will surely draw people to the Crypto.com Arena next season in anticipation of what the on-court dynamic will be like between the two. The elder James has the talent, even at 39 years old, to bring the house down on his own, and now Bronny will bring his own promising game into the equation. It will be interesting to see how their chemistry unfolds, if any of it carries over from their familial bond and years of training together, and how they can help the Lakers win games next time out.

Bronny showed flashes of brilliance at USC, where he established himself as a selfless playmaker with high-flying abilities and the capability to stroke the long ball with range. His efficiency and size have caused concerns, but ultimately, LeBron’s tutelage on the fly will also be a major talking point that’ll proliferate throughout the NBA world from the fans to the coaching staff and everyone in between.

Bronny said that he’ll likely call his father “Bron” on the court as opposed to “dad,” which in and of itself will dictate media cycles when that eventful first moment arrives.

There’s no telling when LeBron and Bronny James will debut together for the Lakers

The Jameses will likely take the court for the first time together in Lakers uniforms during Los Angeles’ preseason debut on Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, once the regular season starts, there’s no certainty that they’ll take the court together from the onset, with the expectation that Bronny will need time to further develop in the G League.

Nevertheless, barring catastrophe, that day will surely arrive next time the Lakers take the court. Just like when James set the league’s all-time scoring record, there will be a ton of flashes in the arena from their home crowd — or on the road if that’s how the pendulum swings once the two finally get their first run together.