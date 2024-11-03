Lakers’ depth at risk with young center facing NBA investigation

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers’ depth at center is at risk of taking a major hit this season.

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes is currently being re-investigated by the NBA regarding a domestic violence incident that occurred between him and his then-girlfriend Sofia Jamora in Woodland Hills, CA, back in July of 2021. As unveiled by TMZ Sports’ Michael J. Babcock, Hayes was caught on surveillance cameras getting into a verbal spat and physical altercation with Jamora, which culminated in him spitting in her direction.

The Texas product was later detained by authorities following the incident and was also seen on footage shoving a police officer. Babcock stated this in a Tweet posted early on Saturday morning:

“Hayes faced a bunch of charges, but after pleading “no contest,” was sentenced to 3 years probation, 450 hours of community service and weekly domestic violence classes,” the TMZ Sports executive producer wrote.

NBA to investigate Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes for

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shared this critical update on Hayes’s situation and how the league is re-examining the 24-year-old for the domestic violence incident:

“A lawsuit filed Tuesday by attorneys representing Jamora and obtained by ESPN alleges that Robert T. Tamate, the officer whom Hayes scuffled with, had “previously met with Hayes’s attorneys and was compensated monetarily by Hayes for unknown reasons,” McMenamin published.

“‘We understand that the NBA has a no-tolerance policy against domestic violence, and therefore the victim welcomes any further investigation into Hayes’ actions and will cooperate with said investigation,’ a spokesperson for Jamora told ESPN.”

Shorthanded Lakers will miss Hayes if he is forced to miss time

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Hayes is averaging five points and 4.2 rebounds on 92.3 percent shooting from the field for the Lakers through their first six games of the current campaign. Los Angeles is thin at center, with Hayes serving as their main backup behind starter Anthony Davis.

Should the Oklahoma native be reprimanded by the league and be forced to miss time, L.A. would feel a major void in the interior, particularly with fellow backup big men Christian Wood (left knee) and Christian Koloko (illness) sidelined due to infirmities.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke highly of his big man’s maturation in taking ownership of the situation upon joining the team this past summer, and head coach JJ Redick refused to divulge information on his end. In the meantime, the Lakers will look for Hayes to continue giving them rim protection, rebounding, and buckets around the rim as they gear up to battle the Detroit Pistons in their next affair on Monday night.