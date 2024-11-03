Lakers could deal hidden young gem amid increased trade interest

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision not to pick up Jalen Hood-Schifino’s team option for next season may have birthed a major blessing for the franchise.

Lakers’ Jalen Hood-Schifino may be on the Utah Jazz’s radar

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report’s recent report (via Heavy Sports’ Alder Almo), the Lakers’ promising young guard may generate attention from teams like the Utah Jazz ahead of the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline (h/t Matt Levine of Los Angeles Lakers on SI):

“He will be playing in the G League this year, and he’ll have plenty of opportunity to showcase himself, both in the G League in general and at the G league showcase when the entire league descends upon Orlando in December,” Fischer said. “Atlanta had an interest in him in that talk with Dejounte Murray last year. Utah, I believe, has shown interest in him.”

Lakers would cash in on Jazz C Walker Kessler in exchange for Hood-Schifino

That should be music to the Lakers’ ears. Los Angeles has been continually linked to Jazz center Walker Kessler throughout the offseason and unto the present day. If Hood-Schifino makes the most of his time in the G League, he could prove himself to be an attractive trade piece for the Jazz to consider adding to a roster that may be headed for a speedy rebuild.

Though he’s yet to take the floor for L.A. in 2024-25, the 21-year-old talent averaged 1.6 points per game in his rookie season last time out. However, he flashed signs of his encouraging upside in the G League, where he gave the South Bay Lakers 22 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 5.5 APG on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 43.2 percent shooting from long range.

Any opportunity the Lakers may have to acquire Kessler should be met with a sense of urgency. Seeing that Los Angeles has no intention of keeping Hood-Schifino around beyond this season, parlaying him in a trade package that could also include either Jaxson Hayes or Christian Wood and draft capital for Kessler could turn the Lakers into an elite team on both ends.

A similar trade package for Hawks center Clint Capela would service the Lakers greatly if Atlanta’s interest resurfaces. They’ll look to get the most out of their former No. 17 overall pick from 2023 in their developmental ranks while they still have him under contract in the meantime.